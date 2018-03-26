Chrissy Teigen's insight on the Stormy Daniels interview

If you have never seen any of Chrissy Teigen's Twitter feed, then now would be the time to take a look as she has given some absolutely hilarious insight to the Stormy Daniels interview.

The explosive tell-all on the former porn star's alleged affair with President Donald Trump aired on CBS' 60 Minutes in the US last night.

Many celebs, including Chrissy, had a lot to say about it.

Donald got spanked on his ass by his own face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 25, 2018

Chrissy hilariously noted the fact that Trump had been "spanked on his a** by his own face."

Is that something we really all needed to know? Well, we don't have a choice now.

However, the 32-year-old admitted she didn't learn "anything new" from the tell-all.

I learned nothing new from it. Perhaps I just know too much and expect so little from this vile little man. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

"I just know too much and expect so little from this vile little man," she tweeted.

Chrissy actually believed the other segment on the show surrounding a Greek basketball player was better.

"Too many of you didn't watch the second half and are very confused by the Greek basketball thing," she said. "There are no Greek basketball players involved in the Stormy/Trump scandal."

Too many of you didn’t watch the second half and are very confused by the Greek basketball player thing. There are no greek basketball players involved in the Stormy/Trump scandal. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Not yet at least. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

"Not yet at least," she added.

The star also replied to a very poignant note about the fact Trump has never once tweeted about Stormy Daniels which makes her a "serious threat" to him. Very interesting.

ohhhh truuuuuu tru — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Many other celebs also reacted.

"A storm is coming," Ru Paul hilariously noted.

Of course, Perez Hilton put in his two cents.

If Stormy Daniels offers photo or video proof tonight, do we think Melania will care? Will she even respond?? https://t.co/CctjAyjpmo — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 25, 2018

Bette Midler called the interview "riveting".

#StormyDaniels was riveting, but the next story about #IannisTheGreekFreak brought us all to tears. God Bless America, indeed. On both counts. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 26, 2018

We're sure many other people were "riveted" by the tell-all too.

