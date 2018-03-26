Chrissy Teigen's insight on the Stormy Daniels interview

News

The explosive tell-all on the former porn star's alleged affair with President Donald Trump aired on CBS' 60 Minutes in the US last night.

Many celebs, including Chrissy, had a lot to say about it.

Stormy Daniels Donald Trump interview

Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss her alleged affair with Donald Trump. Source: Getty

Chrissy Teigen shared her insight to the interview on Twitter. Source: Getty



Chrissy hilariously noted the fact that Trump had been "spanked on his a** by his own face."

Is that something we really all needed to know? Well, we don't have a choice now.

However, the 32-year-old admitted she didn't learn "anything new" from the tell-all.



"I just know too much and expect so little from this vile little man," she tweeted.

President Donald Trump

Chrissy referred to Trump as a "vile little man". OUCH. Source: Getty

Chrissy actually believed the other segment on the show surrounding a Greek basketball player was better.

"Too many of you didn't watch the second half and are very confused by the Greek basketball thing," she said. "There are no Greek basketball players involved in the Stormy/Trump scandal."




"Not yet at least," she added.

The star also replied to a very poignant note about the fact Trump has never once tweeted about Stormy Daniels which makes her a "serious threat" to him. Very interesting.



Many other celebs also reacted.



"A storm is coming," Ru Paul hilariously noted.

Of course, Perez Hilton put in his two cents.



Bette Midler called the interview "riveting".



We're sure many other people were "riveted" by the tell-all too.

