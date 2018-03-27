New TV villain is worse than Dean Wells

News

Promos for Channel 7's Back with the Ex — a reality show where they reunite former lovers — have dropped and already we spy a new villain for Australia to love to loathe.

So move over Dean Wells, and let us introduce you to Erik.

Back with the Ex worse than Dean Wells

Channel 7's new reality show puts former couples back together to see if they can work through their differences. Source: Seven

He dated Lauren for six years but the pair split when he heartlessly dumped her over text on Christmas eve.

Despite asking her to get breast implants during their relationship and Lauren feeling as though he 'controlled' her life, Erik has decided he wants her back.

Erik wants his former girlfriend Lauren back, but she explains he controlled her life before. Source: Seven

After asking her to get a boob job and breaking up with her via text, is it possible Erik is worse than MAFS villain Dean Wells, above? Source: Nine

Alarm bells are ringing for Lauren's friends who admit they're 'scared' for her.

However Erik seems determined to win her back, telling the crew that breaking up with Lauren was the "biggest regret of my life."

Lauren can be seen confronting her ex over his past behaviour. Source: Seven

"Just give me another chance," he pleads.

Despite an initially happy reunion things blow up between the pair when Lauren confronts her ex over the fact he put a cosmetic surgery pamphlet in her birthday card once.

"You're trying to say to me that I controlled your life," he responds, to which she tells him, "You did."

Will Lauren take him back after the way he treated her in the past? Only time will tell. Source: Seven

As the penny starts to drop for Erik over his past behaviour, it's clear to see that this new reality show is going to be one heck of an emotional rollercoaster.

"Why can't you just love me for me?" Lauren says, after admitting she's willing to see if he's changed.

We'll definitely be tuning in to watch, if only to beg Lauren through our TV screens not to take him back.

Back with the Ex starts after the Commonwealth Games on Seven.

