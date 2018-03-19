MAFS' Tracey confirms she has a new man

Viewers saw the tables turn for Dean Wells last night on Married At First Sight after Tracey Jewel broke his heart telling him, "You don't deserve me".

But it seems Tracey isn't all that cut up about breaking his heart as she revealed on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa Show she has found love.

When asked if she was still single or not, the 35-year-old revealed she has in fact moved on from Dean.

"Sorry guys, I'm not single anymore," Tracey said.

Is her new man by any chance fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen?

The pair were recently spotted together in Bali, but Tracey remained coy about her mystery man.

"You'll find out soon," she said.

Not taking that as a sufficient answer, Fitzy asked if it was someone from the show, to which Tracey replied, "No comment".

But the mother-of-one did reveal we would find out who her new love was before the end of the show.

Our bets are on Sean, for sure.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm.

