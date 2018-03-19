News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

MAFS' Tracey confirms she has a new man

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Viewers saw the tables turn for Dean Wells last night on Married At First Sight after Tracey Jewel broke his heart telling him, "You don't deserve me".

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
 

But it seems Tracey isn't all that cut up about breaking his heart as she revealed on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa Show she has found love.

When asked if she was still single or not, the 35-year-old revealed she has in fact moved on from Dean.

Tracey Jewel MAFS

MAFS' Tracey has revealed she has moved on from Dean. Source: Instagram / traceyjewel_ify

"Sorry guys, I'm not single anymore," Tracey said.

Is her new man by any chance fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen?

Dean Wells MAFS

Dean was left heartbroken by Tracey, and it seems she has moved on rather quickly. Source: Nine

Could Tracey's new man be fellow MAFS star Sean? The pair were recently spotted together in Bali. Source: Nine

The pair were recently spotted together in Bali, but Tracey remained coy about her mystery man.

"You'll find out soon," she said.

Not taking that as a sufficient answer, Fitzy asked if it was someone from the show, to which Tracey replied, "No comment".

tracey dean mafs

Tracey dumped Dean during Sunday night's episode of Married At First Sight. Source: Channel Nine

But the mother-of-one did reveal we would find out who her new love was before the end of the show.

Our bets are on Sean, for sure.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top