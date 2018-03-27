Richie Strahan channels his inner Honey Badger

Former Bachelor star Richie Strahan seems to have taken a few style notes from the newest Bachie star, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

Is it just us or is the 31-year-old's most recent Instagram post actually giving off serious Honey Badger vibes?

Seriously though, who's who?

Richie appears to have taken up boxing and is looking more ripped than ever.

He even recently took part in a charity boxing match in Perth.

In a picture he posted to social media, Richie looked very pleased with himself as he was given the victory belt in the match.

It appears Richie is back in his stride following his split from his Bachelor love Alex Nation last year.

Now we're all eagerly awaiting Nick's debut as The Bachelor.

We don't doubt he'll entertain us and his prospective lady suitors.

Wonder if Richie will tune in too...

