Richie Strahan channels his inner Honey Badger

Is it just us or is the 31-year-old's most recent Instagram post actually giving off serious Honey Badger vibes?

Seriously though, who's who?

Nick Honey Badger Cummins Richie Strahan

Seriously though. Who's who? Source: Instagram

Richie appears to have taken up boxing and is looking more ripped than ever.

He even recently took part in a charity boxing match in Perth.

He even recently took part in a charity boxing match in Perth. Source: Instagram / richie_strahan

In a picture he posted to social media, Richie looked very pleased with himself as he was given the victory belt in the match.

It appears Richie is back in his stride following his split from his Bachelor love Alex Nation last year.

Nick Cummins shirtless

Nick Cummins looks great with his shirt off. Just saying. Or wait is that Richie? Source: Instagram / nickbadger

Now we're all eagerly awaiting Nick's debut as The Bachelor.

We don't doubt he'll entertain us and his prospective lady suitors.

Wonder if Richie will tune in too...

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

