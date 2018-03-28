News

Does MAFS' Dean have a new GF?
Does MAFS' Dean have a new girlfriend?

Katherine Langford teaches co-star Aussie slang

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Despite catapulting to Hollywood stardom after starring on 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford is making sure she doesn't forget her Aussie roots.

While the actress chatted to Be with Nick Robinson, the pair discussed how she taught herLove, Simon co-star some Aussie slang.

"I was trying to teach him about Australia through my own lens as an Australian," the 21-year-old recalled. "[He] learnt some fair dinkum."

Katherine Langford Nick Robinson Sydney

While Katherine Langford chatted to Be with Nick Robinson, the pair discussed how she encouraged her Love, Simon co-star to give a fair dinkum attempt at some Aussie slang. Source: Getty

Nick then gave it a good ol' try.

"Fair dinkum, bloody oath," he repeated in a pretty solid Aussie accent.

"Look, he's a pro," Katherine said applauding her co-star.

Nick Robinson katherine langford

Katherine and Nick star together in the new film Love, Simon, exploring the love and coming out story of gay teen Simon Spier, played by Nick. Source: Supplied

Katherine and Nick star together in the new film Love, Simon, exploring the love and coming out story of gay teen Simon Spier, played by Nick.

The pair discussed how poignant and important a film like this is in Hollywood for "representation".

"Representation is an important concept," Nick said. "Just to see characters you can identify with and relate with and see a story that is a reflection of your own can be a very powerful concept."

We definitely say "bloody oath" and "fair dinkum" to that.

Love, Simon is out in cinemas in Australia on March 29.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

