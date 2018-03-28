Katherine Langford teaches co-star Aussie slang

Despite catapulting to Hollywood stardom after starring on 13 Reasons Why, Katherine Langford is making sure she doesn't forget her Aussie roots.

While the actress chatted to Be with Nick Robinson, the pair discussed how she taught herLove, Simon co-star some Aussie slang.

"I was trying to teach him about Australia through my own lens as an Australian," the 21-year-old recalled. "[He] learnt some fair dinkum."

Nick then gave it a good ol' try.

"Fair dinkum, bloody oath," he repeated in a pretty solid Aussie accent.

"Look, he's a pro," Katherine said applauding her co-star.

Katherine and Nick star together in the new film Love, Simon, exploring the love and coming out story of gay teen Simon Spier, played by Nick.

The pair discussed how poignant and important a film like this is in Hollywood for "representation".

"Representation is an important concept," Nick said. "Just to see characters you can identify with and relate with and see a story that is a reflection of your own can be a very powerful concept."

We definitely say "bloody oath" and "fair dinkum" to that.

Love, Simon is out in cinemas in Australia on March 29.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram