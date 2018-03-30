Exclusive: David Warner's wife Candice 'doing as well as can be expected'

It's been an emotional time for Candice Warner, who broke down in tears when arriving at Sydney airport on Thursday with cricketer husband David following Australia's ball-tampering saga.

Exclusive: David Warner's wife Candice Warner is doing ok after cricket ball tampering scandal

But the 33-year-old is doing her best to stay strong for her two children and husband, who has apologised after he was accused of being the instigator by Cricket Australia after its investigation.

"Candice is doing as well as can be expected given the situation," the former ironwoman's representative Roxy Jacenko told Be on Friday.

"She has my full support as well of that of our clients and agency."

David made a brief statement after his late-night flight before leaving Sydney airport with his wife and two daughters.

"At this present time, you'll hear from me in a couple of days," he said on Thursday.

"At the moment, my priority is to get these kids in bed and rest up and let my mind be clear so I can think and talk to you in a couple of days."

It came after he'd earlier released a statement via social media, where he apologised for what he admitted was a "stain on the game".

David has endured a difficult week since he plotted and instructed Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the ball with sandpaper on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The 31-year-old has been punished most severely by Cricket Australia, with the governing body having also dictated he can never be considered for a leadership position again.

With additional reporting by 7Sport.

