Elsa Pataky's double wardrobe malfunction

Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

But unfortunately a recent beach day out saw one of her favourite swimmers let her down as the tide rolled in.

The 41-year-old wife of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth appeared to suffer not one, but two wardrobe malfunctions while in Byron Bay.

elsa pataky nip slip

Elsa Pataky did her best to ensure her bikini top wouldn't slip down during a beach day out in Byron Bay. Source: Backgrid

After splashing about, Elsa emerged from the water, holding onto her strapless bikini top to prevent any major mishaps.

But later on when she was picking up one of her children, her printed bikini bottoms slid down and revealed a bit too much. Oops.

Regardless of the little wardrobe malfunction, Elsa looked absolutely incredible.

elsa pataky wardrobe malfunction

But later on when she was picking up one of her children, her printed bikini bottoms slid down and revealed a bit too much. Oops. Source: Backgrid

For the actress and model, who has daughter India Rose, five, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, four, with her Thor hubby, keeping in shape has always been something she’s made time for.

Despite struggling to workout in between her busy life of chasing her kids around, she’s realised incorporating them into her fitness regime is the best solution.

"Sometimes it's hard to leave my kids, so it's best when I can convince them to tag along," she told Good Housekeeping.

chris hemsworth wife wardrobe malfunction

Regardless of the little wardrobe malfunction, Elsa looked absolutely incredible. Source: Backgrid

"I'll go to the gym and let them have fun playing around while I work out for an hour.:

And when it comes to her workout, she doesn’t mess around.

chris hemsworth elsa pataky

Elsa is married to Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. Source: Instagram/elsapatakyconfidential

"A lot of women are scared to use weights and bulk up — don't be!,” she advises.

"Our bodies are strong and it's important to take advantage of that. It's obvious that I love strength training (seriously, give it a try!), but I also incorporate yoga into my routine. Yoga, in particular, is great for toning your booty."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

