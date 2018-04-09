Tara and Sam share steamy kiss in Paradise

Last week viewers spotted a spark between unlikely couple Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane when they formed a friendship after both getting ditched by their love interests.

Now the pair are clearly feeling the connection for themselves as they shared a super steamy kiss during a romantic date last night.

In fact, there was so much genuine chemistry the couple have now become a firm fan fave and it's fair to say, Australia wants more.

I never ever would have pictured Tara and Sam but now I truly believe they are perfect, amen. #BachelorInParadiseAU — Ash (@smashcrabB) April 8, 2018

I love the way Sam and Tara look at each other 😍 #BachelorInParadiseAU — Sally Batho (@thelittleone83) April 8, 2018

Why am I on board the Tara and Sam crazy train?! On paper it's so so wrong but yet on #BachelorInParadiseAU it's so so right! — Anthony Farrell (@AnthoBuzzTV) April 8, 2018

Sam and Tara are so bloody cute I love this #BachelorInParadiseAU — gaylord focker (@eloiseeee_) April 8, 2018

So did a collective “awwww” go up in everyone else’s house when Sam and Tara finally kissed? 😍 #BachelorInParadiseAU — Stacey (@Kelzzy) April 8, 2018

Tara and Sam's kiss shows just how far they've come on Paradise, as the 28-year-old nanny had originally declared she wasn't interested in "Uncle Sam" when he first arrived.

"You looked like a bit of a di**head on TV, but you're not!" Tara confessed to Sam, 31, earlier in the night.

Though her admission surprised Sam — who has previously appeared on Sophie Monk's season of the Bachelorette — he was still able to move forward with Tara after sensing "kiss vibes" from her.

"It was the most perfect date I could have ever imagined," Tara said after. "I feel like we've definitely progressed from friends to more than friends."

We can't wait to see what's in store for these two next.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram