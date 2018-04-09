Tara and Sam share steamy kiss in Paradise

Last week viewers spotted a spark between unlikely couple Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane when they formed a friendship after both getting ditched by their love interests.
Now the pair are clearly feeling the connection for themselves as they shared a super steamy kiss during a romantic date last night.
In fact, there was so much genuine chemistry the couple have now become a firm fan fave and it's fair to say, Australia wants more.
Tara and Sam's kiss shows just how far they've come on Paradise, as the 28-year-old nanny had originally declared she wasn't interested in "Uncle Sam" when he first arrived.
Though her admission surprised Sam — who has previously appeared on Sophie Monk's season of the Bachelorette — he was still able to move forward with Tara after sensing "kiss vibes" from her.
"It was the most perfect date I could have ever imagined," Tara said after. "I feel like we've definitely progressed from friends to more than friends."
We can't wait to see what's in store for these two next.
