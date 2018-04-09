Tara and Sam share steamy kiss in Paradise

News

Now the pair are clearly feeling the connection for themselves as they shared a super steamy kiss during a romantic date last night.

In fact, there was so much genuine chemistry the couple have now become a firm fan fave and it's fair to say, Australia wants more.

Sam and Tara's first kiss Bachelor in Paradise Au

Sam secured a kiss with Tara last night and fans are loving it. Source: Ten







Tara and Sam couple up Bachelor in Paradise

Things had been heating up for the pair during a romantic date making cocktails. Source: Ten

Tara and Sam's kiss shows just how far they've come on Paradise, as the 28-year-old nanny had originally declared she wasn't interested in "Uncle Sam" when he first arrived.

"You looked like a bit of a di**head on TV, but you're not!" Tara confessed to Sam, 31, earlier in the night.
Tara and Sam Bachelor in Paradise

Tara and Sam bonded last week when Michael and Keira went on a date together and have been close ever since. Source: Ten

Though her admission surprised Sam — who has previously appeared on Sophie Monk's season of the Bachelorette — he was still able to move forward with Tara after sensing "kiss vibes" from her.

"It was the most perfect date I could have ever imagined," Tara said after. "I feel like we've definitely progressed from friends to more than friends."

Tara was definitely into it, which was a huge 180 from her earlier observations of him. Source: Ten

We can't wait to see what's in store for these two next.

