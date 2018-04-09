MKR's Jess admits show nearly ruined her relationship

From catfights to elimination kitchen disasters, this season of My Kitchen Rules has been explosive.

Now contestant Jess Alvial has said the show has affected her life even after filming the series by putting a strain on her marriage to hubby Jason.

"It's almost like we broke up," she told New Idea. "Like we were living separate lives and then had to come back and make it all work again."

However they managed to get back on track, sharing the exciting news that they were expecting their second child.

"This is something we've wanted in a long time," she told the outlet.

Suffering from endometriosis, the 31-year-old and husband of seven years were told by doctors they may find it difficult to conceive with their first son Ethan.

So the childhood sweethearts were beyond excited to find out they were expecting for a second time.

Due in October, Jess admitted she had to monitor this pregnancy carefully as she had some complications during her first pregnancy.

"We're going to get to 37 weeks and then we might have to induce," she said.

Meanwhile, My Kitchen Rules will return to Seven with an explosive fight that involves Jess walking out of Kim and Suongs dinner party, after Sonya and Hadil exchanged some fiesty words across the dinner table.

To see what happens watch My Kitchen Rules which returns on Sunday April 15 on Seven at 7pm.

