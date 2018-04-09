News

Rachel McAdams has 'given birth to a baby boy'
Shock sex demand Grant asked Ali after Paradise

Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

American hunk Grant only arrived in Paradise last night, but after enjoying a date with Leah it seems he's now set his sights on Ali.

However rumours are rife the blonde is set to have her heart broken by the firefighter after he asked her if she was willing to have a "threesome".

"Ali travelled to the US to see him after the show," a source told Woman's Day. "She was considering moving there and really thought it was going to work out."

Bachie in Paradise' Grant and Ali split over 'threesome' request

The pair are set to find a spark on tonight's episode, seen in a new promo. Source: Ten

But are things already over because Grant wanted to enjoy a threesome with his new Aussie girl? Source: Ten

Despite hitting it off with Leah during their date last night, in a promo for tonight's episode we see he moves onto Ali with the show declaring her "single status is short lived".

If the latest reports are true, it seems Ali and Grant will last for the duration of the show before breaking up.

Ali and Grant can defo be seen getting cosy in this new clip. Source: Ten

"She's telling people they split because he asked if she was willing to have a threesome," the source told the publication. "But he claims she got together with one of his friends!"

Last night, viewers saw Ali tell both Mack and Michael she had "no spark" with either of them, opening herself up to new love opportunities.

While Ali, 31, has been vocal about the fact she will not be pashing just anyone while in Fiji, Grant, 29 has already locked lips with Leah and declared they had the "best date ever".

bachelor in paradise kiss grant leah

Grant locked lips with Leah last night, so she'll surely be upset by his new romance with Ali. Source: Channel Ten

bachelor in paradise recap

Ali also made it clear to her admirers she wasn't interested, freeing her up for new love opportunities. Source: Channel Ten

During is appearances on the US version of the show he proposed to Lace Morris only for them to split several months later.

Keira has also described her co-star as "fake as they come" to the publication, which isn't a good sign.

His last appearance on Bachelor in Paradise US saw him down on one knee, let's hope he can find love again. Source: ABC

Hmm, it seems there may well be a chance Ali is destined to be left heartbroken from her time in Paradise.

We'll defo be tuning in tonight to find out.

