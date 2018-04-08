Who are tonight's Bachie In Paradise intruders?

Things are about to get very interesting on Bachelor In Paradise tonight as we welcome the first of the four international intruders that are set to join the island.

We can now reveal the names of the two mystery intruders entering the island in a matter of hours, and after learning who they are, you'll just be dying to see how they'll shake things up.

So here's everything you need to know about the two singletons:

Grant Kemp

This 29-year-old bachelor is not only a firefighter but also a model – um wow.

Grant from San Francisco, California, first appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette US where he came 5th in the bid for Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher’s heart.

Then, proving that he’s serious about finding love, Grant took on season three of Bachelor In Paradise US and certainly didn’t waste any time.

By the end of his time in paradise, Grant was down on one knee proposing to fellow contestant Lace Morris.

Unfortunately their love fell through and the now the single hunk is back on the market, only this time ready to mingle with the Aussies.

And it’s nice to know he’s supposedly not all about the fame.

"If it was a true connection, and I knew the girl was in it for me and not more Instagram followers I'd still date them after the show for sure," he told TV Week.

As for the other intruder:

Daniel Maguire

This 33-year-old Canadian is a Bachie old-timer after appearing on the 12th season of The Bachelorette US as well as seasons three AND four of Bachelor In Paradise US.

So what is it about this guy that’s stopping him from finding the one?

Well for one thing, the male model and personal trainer is not shy when it comes to boasting about himself, which he revealed during his exit speech on The Bachelorette:

"If this was based solely on looks, there's a good chance I'd still be here," he said in is interview chat to the cameras after not receiving a rose. "These guys aren't on my level, bottom line. No-one is on my level."

And much to Jarrod’s red-faced rage, he looks to be sweeping Keira off her feet in the new promo.

“He made my heart skip a beat” Kiera says. “It's very hard for me to keep my hands off him.”

Unlike Grant’s humble approach, Daniel has also revealed to TV Week that he has no boundaries and is ready to cause commotion in front of the cameras.

"I couldn't care less the cameras are there. I would make the best sex tape, and become the next Kardashian," he said.

So prepare yourself for some chaos.

