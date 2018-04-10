News

The hunks of the Commonwealth Games are on Tinder
Chris Hemsworth treats his parents to a Commonwealth Games outing

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth treated his parents Craig and Leonie and long-time friend and Emery Surfboards founder Al Emery to a night at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram to share a cute snap and some Instagram stories of the family outing up on the Gold Coast.

"This is it," he said in one of the videos. "Women's 100m finals, Al Amery, Yewww!".

Chris Hemsworth parents Commonwealth Games

Chris Hemsworth has shared a cute family snap with his parents a good freind Al Emery at the Commonwealth Games. Source: Instagram/chrishemsworth

Chris Hemsworth parents Commonwealth Games seflie

His mother was seen rolling his eyes during the family affair. Source: Instagram/chrishemsworth

Another video his mum was seen rolling his eyes as Chris joked, "Men's 100m finale, here we are... a couple of last-minute dropouts unfortunately, but we have a few replacements."

It's not the first time the Thor actor has made an appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.


On Saturday he was seen with his eldest daughter India-Rose, five, enjoying day three of the swimming at the Optus Aquatic centre spending some quality daddy-daughter time together while they sat in the reserved section.

Chris Hemsworth daughter India-Rose

Actor Chris Hemsworth and daughter India Rose Hemsworth attend the swimming on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 7, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. Source: Getty

Chris and Elsa live with their three children India-Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha, three, in the coastal town of Byron Bay which is only an hour away from the Games.

It's no winder Chris has been taking sneaky trips up to watch all of the sporting action.

