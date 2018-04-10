Chris Hemsworth treats his parents to a Commonwealth Games outing

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth treated his parents Craig and Leonie and long-time friend and Emery Surfboards founder Al Emery to a night at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram to share a cute snap and some Instagram stories of the family outing up on the Gold Coast.

"This is it," he said in one of the videos. "Women's 100m finals, Al Amery, Yewww!".

Another video his mum was seen rolling his eyes as Chris joked, "Men's 100m finale, here we are... a couple of last-minute dropouts unfortunately, but we have a few replacements."

It's not the first time the Thor actor has made an appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On Saturday he was seen with his eldest daughter India-Rose, five, enjoying day three of the swimming at the Optus Aquatic centre spending some quality daddy-daughter time together while they sat in the reserved section.

Chris and Elsa live with their three children India-Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha, three, in the coastal town of Byron Bay which is only an hour away from the Games.

It's no winder Chris has been taking sneaky trips up to watch all of the sporting action.

