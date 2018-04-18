Four things you need to know about Brad Pitt's new 'girlfriend'

She's rumoured to have captivated Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, but Neri Oxman is more than just a woman who can steal hearts.

The stunning brunette is a highly regarded professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a renowned architect, engineer and artist.

Errm, it's no wonder she's caught the eye of 54-year-old Brad.

Her lengthy list of achievements mean she's as successful in her own right as the Troy star, if not arguably moreso (sorry Brad).

Let us explain why.

Just like major Hollywood megastars, Neri has already graced the front cover of several magazines.

In 2009 she featured on the front of Icon magazine where she was interviewed as an engineer of the future and just three years later, she led a lineup of MIT employees on the cover of Wired.

Not bad at all for a "normal" woman.

She's also given her own TED talk, joining the highly esteemed celebrity ranks of Bono, Al Gore and the late Stephen Hawking.

Discussing how machine-based design could combine with designs found in nature in 2015, the 42-year-old wowed the audience for almost 20 minutes on how structures and objects can be inspired and engineered by, for and with nature.

What a woman.

Born in Israel and moved to America in 2010, she was recognised as in the Carnegie “Pride of America” Awards, for her contribution to the country as an immigrant.

Neri was honoured in 2014 as a "naturlaised" US citizen who has helped to advance the country's "society, culture, and economy".

Yas girl.

Neri is also a style icon in the American city she now calls home, Boston, and was recognised for her fashionable outfits by the The Boston Globe Magazine in 2012.

As you can see from photos of her available online, she certainly knows how to work a laboratory. She makes sterile look sexy.

There's still no official word on whether Brad and Neri are actually dating.

The pair reportedly met when collaborating over their shared passion, architectural design, which means if they are an item, Brad is interested in more than just her Angelina Jolie-esque features.

She is quite literally a total catch.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram