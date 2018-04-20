Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman featured in Times 100 Most Influential

Time has announced its annual list of 100 most influential people in the world and two Australian stars have made the cut.

Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman have made sure to represent Aussies on the list.

Nicole's friend and fellow actress Naomi Watts wrote a heartwarming entry on the Big Little Lies star.

"Nicole has intelligence, compassion, kindness and humor that make her the epitome of a great woman and friend," Naomi wrote. "There is no question that I and audiences the world over will continue to value and admire her for decades to come."

Hugh's Les Miserables co-star Anne Hathaway also penned a touching tribute for his entry on the list calling his talent "mammoth" and "undeniable".

"In other words, he is so likable, sometimes we overlook that he is among the finest, most committed actors of his generation," Anne said. "All that, and I have personally discovered him to be genuinely, truly, deeply egoless."

Other stars who have made the list include Jennifer Lopez, Roger Federer, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and many more.

