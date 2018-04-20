Exclusive: Liam Hemsworth busted by police

Liam Hemsworth has been busted by the police.

He was pulled over by the cops on Wednesday - allegedly for speeding - whilst driving in Malibu.

In the video above, you can see a highway patrol officer walking back to his police car after talking to the Australian actor.

Liam appears to have remained in his black SUV which was pulled over on the side of the highway.

It is not known if he received a ticket or not.

The 28-year-old lives in Malibu with his fiancée Miley Cyrus, who released a song about their life in LA suburb, last year coincidentally titled Malibu.

The singer told Billboard magazine last year she wanted to “put the power back in [her] relationship” with the single declaring her feelings to the world through her own words.

Liam and Miley first started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song.

The pair eventually split in 2013, reconciling two years later in November 2015.

