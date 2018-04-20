News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Video emerges of scene of Prince's death
Chilling video of Prince's death scene released

Exclusive: Liam Hemsworth busted by police

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Liam Hemsworth has been busted by the police.

Why True Thompson Does NOT Have A Middle Name? Justin Bieber PUNCHES A Physco! | MOTW
7:29

Why True Thompson Does NOT Have A Middle Name? Justin Bieber PUNCHES A Physco! | MOTW
10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
5:59

10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
Eddie Bartholomew's rap battle against Sam Mac
1:16

Eddie Bartholomew's rap battle against Sam Mac
Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
1:54

Zayn Spotted Staying The Night With Gigi Hadid Again | Hollywoodlife
Cannabis dispensaries peddle their wares for Weed Day revelers
0:54

Cannabis dispensaries peddle their wares for Weed Day revelers
Scott Disick Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Baby Plans With Younes | Hollywoodlife
3:13

Scott Disick Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Baby Plans With Younes | Hollywoodlife
Kendall Jenner VERY Hungover After Kourtney Kardashian&rsquo;s Birthday Bash!
3:23

Kendall Jenner VERY Hungover After Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday Bash!
Adorable Dog Is Every Hairstylist's Dream
0:35

Adorable Dog Is Every Hairstylist's Dream
Tristan Thompson ABANDONS Khloe Kardashian In Cleveland!
3:00

Tristan Thompson ABANDONS Khloe Kardashian In Cleveland!
Kanye West UNVEILS New Torture Device! Calls Them Shoes&hellip;
2:50

Kanye West UNVEILS New Torture Device! Calls Them Shoes…
The best of AVICII
1:29

The best of AVICII
Cardi B STRUGGLES With Pregnancy: Will She Be Able To Perform Coachella Week 2?
2:55

Cardi B STRUGGLES With Pregnancy: Will She Be Able To Perform Coachella Week 2?
 

He was pulled over by the cops on Wednesday - allegedly for speeding - whilst driving in Malibu.

In the video above, you can see a highway patrol officer walking back to his police car after talking to the Australian actor.

Liam Hemsworth cops

Liam Hemsworth has been busted by the police. Source: Australscope

He was pulled over by the cops on Wednesday - allegedly for speeding - whilst driving in Malibu. Source: Australscope

Liam appears to have remained in his black SUV which was pulled over on the side of the highway.

It is not known if he received a ticket or not.

Liam hemsworth Black SUV

Liam appears to have remained in his black SUV which was pulled over on the side of the highway. Source: Australscope

Liam Hemsworth pulled over by police

You can see a highway patrol officer walking back to his police car after talking to the Australian actor. Source: Australscope

The 28-year-old lives in Malibu with his fiancée Miley Cyrus, who released a song about their life in LA suburb, last year coincidentally titled Malibu.

Liam Hemsworth tux

The 28-year-old lives in Malibu with his fiancée Miley Cyrus. Source: Getty

The singer told Billboard magazine last year she wanted to “put the power back in [her] relationship” with the single declaring her feelings to the world through her own words.

Liam and Miley first started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song.

Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus Thor Ragnarok

Seen here together in September 2017, Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. Source: Getty

The pair eventually split in 2013, reconciling two years later in November 2015.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top