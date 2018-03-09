I'm A Celeb stars' weight transformations

The celebrities who enter the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle are put through a lot of trials and tribulations over five weeks.

That includes living off extremely basic rations with the odd bull penis or cockroach thrown in during eating tucker trials.

Each series of I'm A Celeb these living conditions often result in a dramatic weight loss transformations for contestants and this year was no different for the campmates.

The total combined weight loss of the camp is a whopping 65.5kgs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Upon her exit last night, Simone Holtznagel joked her modelling agents would be happy with her weight loss.

“I could hear all my agents clapping around the world though, I thought they might be happy about that," she told News Corp.

The model lost a total of 6.3kg while in the jungle.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has also lost a fair few kilos totally at 3.9kg.

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies lost 6.8kgs.

In the most drastic weight loss transformation of the female campmates, Fiona O'Loughlin lost a staggering 8.2kg.

The male I'm A Celeb campmates also lost a staggering amount of weight while in the jungle.

Despite former AFL player Josh Gibson clearly already being fit as a fiddle, he still lost a fair few kilos.

He reportedly lost 8kg, according to news.com.au.

Princess Diana's former bulter Paul Burrell also shed the kilos.

Following his exit weigh-in, Paul reportedly had also lost 8kg.

Boxing star Danny Green lost a staggering 8.9kg.

Former Australian Idol star Shannon Noll really shed some weight, losing a total of 11.5kg.

But the campmate who came out on top for weight loss was Peter Rowsthorn.

He lost an absolutely incredible 12kg. WOW.

We're sure all the campmates will be so ready to chow down on a good burger or two.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram