News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

I'm A Celeb stars' weight transformations

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The celebrities who enter the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle are put through a lot of trials and tribulations over five weeks.

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
2:41

Cardi B and Beyonce Collaboration Update: Will It EVER Happen?
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
 

That includes living off extremely basic rations with the odd bull penis or cockroach thrown in during eating tucker trials.

Each series of I'm A Celeb these living conditions often result in a dramatic weight loss transformations for contestants and this year was no different for the campmates.

Simone Holtznagel I'm A Celeb

Upon her exit last night, Simone Holtznagel joked her modelling agents would be happy with her weight loss. Source: Ten

The total combined weight loss of the camp is a whopping 65.5kgs, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Upon her exit last night, Simone Holtznagel joked her modelling agents would be happy with her weight loss.

The model lost a total of 6.3kg while in the jungle. Source: Ten

“I could hear all my agents clapping around the world though, I thought they might be happy about that," she told News Corp.

The model lost a total of 6.3kg while in the jungle.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has also lost a fair few kilos totally at 3.9kg.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has also lost a fair few kilos totally at 3.9kg. Source: Ten

Jackie Gillies I'm A Celeb weight loss

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies lost 6.8kgs. Source: Ten

Real Housewives of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies lost 6.8kgs.

In the most drastic weight loss transformation of the female campmates, Fiona O'Loughlin lost a staggering 8.2kg. Source: Ten

In the most drastic weight loss transformation of the female campmates, Fiona O'Loughlin lost a staggering 8.2kg.

The male I'm A Celeb campmates also lost a staggering amount of weight while in the jungle.

Despite former AFL player Josh Gibson clearly already being fit as a fiddle, he still lost a fair few kilos.

Josh Gibson I'm A Celebrity

Josh reportedly lost 8kg. Source: Ten

He reportedly lost 8kg, according to news.com.au.

Princess Diana's former bulter Paul Burrell also shed the kilos.

Following his exit weigh-in, Paul reportedly had also lost 8kg.

Following his exit weigh-in, Paul reportedly had also lost 8kg. Source: Ten

Boxing star Danny Green lost a staggering 8.9kg.

Boxing star Danny Green lost a staggering 8.9kg. Source: Ten

Former Australian Idol star Shannon Noll really shed some weight, losing a total of 11.5kg.

Former Australian Idol star Shannon Noll really shed some weight, losing a total of 11.5kg. Source: Ten

But the campmate who came out on top for weight loss was Peter Rowsthorn.

He lost an absolutely incredible 12kg. WOW.

Peter Rowsthorn lost an absolutely incredible 12kg. WOW. Source: Ten

We're sure all the campmates will be so ready to chow down on a good burger or two.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top