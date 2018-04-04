Jake talks Megan's bisexuality on Bachelor In Paradise

News

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It was a dramatic time for Jake Ellis on last night's episode of Bachelor In Paradise, getting caught up in a love triangle with Florence Moerenhout and Megan Marx.

But in the end the girl who stood out to Jake was Megan, which meant Florence was sent packing.

However, in a steamy promo for an upcoming episode it seems Megan, who is openly bisexual, explores some romance with a mystery woman on the island.

Megan Marx bikini

Megan has been open about her bisexuality on Bachelor In Paradise. Source: Instagram / megan.leto.marx

Jake Ellis Bachelor In Paradise

Jake discussed his current love interest's bisexuality while chatting exclusively with Be. Source: Supplied

Jake discussed his current love interest's bisexuality while chatting exclusively with Be.

"Megan being bisexual is something that's a part of her and makes her who she is," the 31-year-old said. "It's something that I really respect and appreciate."

Jake and Megan shared a steamy kiss on the show. Source: Ten

Many people are under the impression Megan's steamy kiss in the water is with Elora Murger from Matty J's season, but Jake revealed that's not the case.

"It's definitely not Elora, it's somebody else," he told Be.

In a promo we see Megan kissing someone who was initially thought to be Elora, but apparently it's actually NOT her. So, who is i t? Source: Ten

One thing we definitely know, it's someone with long, dark hair.

We'll just have to wait in suspense to discover who the mystery girl is.

