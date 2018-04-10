MAFS's Tracey has cosmetic surgery 'reversed'

News

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Married At First Sight star Tracey Jewel has undergone a make-under in attempts to bring back some of her natural beauty.

Speaking to Woman's Day, the 35-year-old revealed she turned to cosmetic surgery in the first place as a way to boost her confidence following her divorce.

After the addition of hair extensions, Botox, liposuction, lip filler, cheek filler and one boob job later, Tracey felt she was looking her best in preparation for the show.

Married At First Sight star Tracey Jewel with match Dean Wells, thought was looking great until she watched herself on TV. Source: Nine

It was only after watching herself on TV and copping some very hurtful comments on social media, that Tracey decided she had "gone too far".

"I'd look at some of the angles I was shot in and think, 'Sh*t is that what I look like?' Then the online abuse started," she told the publication.

As for the comments, they were full on.

"You can't even talk properly because of your lips!" one Instagram user commented, while another said, "your face looks like it was run over by a truck".

Comments like these led the reality star to take action and visit a cosmetic surgeon to get her procedures reversed.

Tracey Jewel's make-under transformation. Source: Nine / Instar

"He's dissolved all my fillers and it feels amazing. My lips are more liberated and I feel like I've got my eyes back now the puffiness has gone," she told Woman's Day.

Since revealing her transformation to social media, Tracey has received an outpour of positive comments praising how "much better" she looks.

Tracey went to see a cosmetic surgeon to remover her filler procedures and go for a more natural look. Source: Instar

"Nothing like watching yourself on TV to realise you’ve overdone the filler!" Tracey revealed on Instagram. "Thanks to Dr Andrew, famous for his natural makeovers was my guy to correct all the work I had done!"

And her new beau, fellow contestant Sean Thomsen, is loving the fresh face too.

"Sean thinks I'm beautiful anyway," Tracey said. "He's not superficial like Dean, and he loves my new 'old look.'"

Tracey and Sean are looking happier than ever since the show ended. Source: Instagram / traceyjewel_ify

Despite her Married At First Sight match Dean Wells testing her emotions and making snide comments about her looks, Tracey has managed to move on and is looking happier than ever.

