Former TV star is unrecognisable in bizarre interview

Susan Hannaford was a household name in Australia in the 1970s after she rose to stardom on as Kitty Sullivan on The Sullivans, but fast-forward nearly 40 years and she is almost unrecognisable.
Not only has her signature look dramatically changed, but the former actress is caught up in an strange property scandal where it's alleged the former actress owes almost $4.65 million to the Commonwealth Bank.
During an interview with Sunday Night Susan was seen firing some bizarre shots at her interviewer Matt Doran.
"Do you have difficulties, Susan, with telling the truth?" Matt asked.
However, the 65-year-old became extremely defensive about everything which prompted her to question Matt's IQ.
- Exclusive: Wentworth star wants to be first transgender Bachelorette
- Do you recognise this Aussie radio host?
“Do you have difficulty with your IQ?" she said. "Because the questions you are asking me are just inane.”
But while the explosive interview delved into the claims about her debts with the bank — which Susan called "fake news" — some viewers couldn't get past the dramatic change in her appearance.
Oh wow, Susan Hannaford looks like a completely different person. She looks nothing like I remembered. What happened to her face and how did she get that rich? #SN7— Aleisha (@aleisha_71) April 22, 2018
someone has had to much plastic surgery— HouseofNothing (@BadBanjo484) April 22, 2018
absolute fruit cake but i could not look away- thanks for bringing this story to light— Karen Ness (@Ness36) April 22, 2018
Gone are her well known brunette locks and instead she was seen sorting has platinum blonde tresses as she talked about her new life in the US.
She also appeared to have a new style, seen sporting hot pants as she discussed her financial woes that she blamed on the "foreclosure in a recession".
It is alleged Susan also owes $1.5 million to the IRS, but she denied all claims.
It also came to light many of the properties Susan owned were in her mother's name, Norma Parry.
However, the whereabouts of her 96-year-old mother remained a mystery, and when questioned the star became very defensive claiming the interview was "hostile".
Previous reports state Susan's mother passed away in 2009.
"I would not give you the time of day after this interview, because you’ve been very rude," Susan added.
There's only one thing to say about this interview: awkward.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram