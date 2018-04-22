Former TV star is unrecognisable in bizarre interview

Susan Hannaford was a household name in Australia in the 1970s after she rose to stardom on as Kitty Sullivan on The Sullivans, but fast-forward nearly 40 years and she is almost unrecognisable.

Not only has her signature look dramatically changed, but the former actress is caught up in an strange property scandal where it's alleged the former actress owes almost $4.65 million to the Commonwealth Bank.

During an interview with Sunday Night Susan was seen firing some bizarre shots at her interviewer Matt Doran.

"Do you have difficulties, Susan, with telling the truth?" Matt asked.

However, the 65-year-old became extremely defensive about everything which prompted her to question Matt's IQ.

“Do you have difficulty with your IQ?" she said. "Because the questions you are asking me are just inane.”



Matt Doran asked Susan if she had

But while the explosive interview delved into the claims about her debts with the bank — which Susan called "fake news" — some viewers couldn't get past the dramatic change in her appearance.







Oh wow, Susan Hannaford looks like a completely different person. She looks nothing like I remembered. What happened to her face and how did she get that rich? #SN7 — Aleisha (@aleisha_71) April 22, 2018

someone has had to much plastic surgery — HouseofNothing (@BadBanjo484) April 22, 2018

absolute fruit cake but i could not look away- thanks for bringing this story to light — Karen Ness (@Ness36) April 22, 2018

Susan Hannaford played Kitty Sullivan in Australia's most loved soap The Sullivans.