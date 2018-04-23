Jennifer Aniston confronts Brad's new girlfriend

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly not giving up on her on-again-off-again relationship with Brad Pitt and this time she's supposedly confronted his new leading lady.

Brad is reportedly seeing 49-year-old architect professor, Neri Oxman, and Jen said to be unhappy about it with the latest report suggesting she's not done fighting for "her man".

Jen is said to hate the fact that "Neri reminds him of Angelina Jolie" and doesn't want to lose him again, according to New Idea.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during happier days. Source: Getty More

"She's older and stronger now, she's not going to let Neri stop her from finally having her happily ever after with Brad," a source told the publication. "She's determined that nothing will get in the way of her happiness."

She's so set on her future with ex-hubby Brad, that Jen has reportedly confronted the MIT professor.



"Neri was taken aback and denied that she was trying to steal Brad, but Jen just remained strong and stood her ground," the source said about the "calm, but firm" instructions that she was not to come between them.

Brad's reported new leading lady, Neri Oxman, is an MIT professor and was reportedly confronted by Jen Aniston. Source: Getty More

Brad and Neri reportedly hit it off when they discovered their shared passion for art, design and architecture during a recent visit to the MIT Media Lab.

Jen, whose marriage to Justin Theroux broke down at the beginning of this year, is believed to be desperate to have another shot with Brad – however, Neri could put a spanner in the works.

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux, ended their marriage earlier this year. Source: Getty More

"She barely recovered the first time and she fears it will destroy her for good if Brad leaves her for another woman," the source told the mag.

Be has reached out to their reps for comment.

