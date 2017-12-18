Jesinta Franklin dropped as David Jones ambassador

It’s been one of her most lucrative partnerships to date, but Jesinta Franklin has been dropped by David Jones, with the Aussie retailer confirming they haven’t renewed the model’s contract and are “taking another direction”.

After two years with the 27-year-old model, David Jones have announced their newest ambassador will be Victoria’s Secret stunner, Victoria Lee.

“After two great years of working together, David Jones and Jesinta Franklin will not be renewing their contract in the new year,” David Jones said in a statement to news.com.au.

“While David Jones will be taking another direction, we are extremely grateful for Jesinta’s dedication and hard work.”

Jesinta shot to fame after winning Miss Universe Australia 2010, and continues to make headlines thanks to her high-profile marriage to Sydney Swans AFL star, Buddy Franklin.

Known for her intense training regime in the lead-up to her David Jones runway shows, fashion insiders are said to be shocked at the decision to drop Jesinta.

The future of fellow ambassador Jessica Gomes is also reportedly unclear.

