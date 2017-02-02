Prince Harry ‘not a fan’ of Trump

It’s the planned state visit that has all of the UK abuzz, but don’t expect Prince Harry to be in charge of the welcoming committee for President Trump if and when he sets foot on British soil.

In news that makes us fangirl over Prince Harry just that little bit more, the 32-year-old royal is said to be no fan of the POTUS due to his stance on human rights.

RELATED: Melania may never move in with Trump

RELATED: How will Trump explain this tweet to the Queen?

"Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights," a source tells Us Weekly.

According to the report, Prince Harry isn’t the only young royal taking a stance against Trump, with Prince William also said to have “privately expressed concern".

President Trump doesn’t exactly have the best track record with the royal family.

In 2012, Trump tweeted about the scandal that erupted when Princess Kate was snapped sunbathing topless.

Trump was also said to have aggressively pursued Prince Harry’s mum, Princess Diana, after viewing her as the “ultimate trophy wife” following her divorce, say palace insiders.

“He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets, each worth hundreds of pounds,” broadcaster Selina Scott wrote in the Sunday Times.

“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram