Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't want wedding gifts
Prince Harry 'not a fan' of Trump

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the planned state visit that has all of the UK abuzz, but don’t expect Prince Harry to be in charge of the welcoming committee for President Trump if and when he sets foot on British soil.

In news that makes us fangirl over Prince Harry just that little bit more, the 32-year-old royal is said to be no fan of the POTUS due to his stance on human rights.

Melania may never move in with Trump
How will Trump explain this tweet to the Queen?

"Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights," a source tells Us Weekly.

According to a new report, President Trump isn't someone the young royals want to get behind. Photo: Getty images

According to the report, Prince Harry isn’t the only young royal taking a stance against Trump, with Prince William also said to have “privately expressed concern".

Prince Harry's feelings towards Trump is said to be echoed by big brother, Prince William. Photo: Getty image

President Trump doesn’t exactly have the best track record with the royal family.

In 2012, Trump tweeted about the scandal that erupted when Princess Kate was snapped sunbathing topless.

Trump weighed in on Princess Kate's topless photo scandal with this tweet. Photo: Twitter

Trump was also said to have aggressively pursued Prince Harry’s mum, Princess Diana, after viewing her as the “ultimate trophy wife” following her divorce, say palace insiders.

“He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets, each worth hundreds of pounds,” broadcaster Selina Scott wrote in the Sunday Times.

Trump is said to have creeped Princess Diana out after he tried to woo her following her divorce. Photo: Getty images

“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

