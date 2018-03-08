Meghan Markle baptised in front of the royal family

Meghan Markle is officially a member of the Church of England after being baptised this week.

The 36-year-old, who will walk up the aisle and say ‘I do’ to Prince Harry on May 19th, was christened at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace on Tuesday, in front of elite members of the royal family.

It’s believed her beloved fiancé, Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, sat front row to watch as she made the big move to become an Anglican.

Also said to be in attendance was The Duchess of Cornwall, who will of course become Meghan’s step-mother-in-law after her Windsor wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan specifically requested the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby christen her, after the pair spent weeks together preparing for the day.

Meghan would have had to learn all about the Church of England’s old and new traditions and sacraments.

It’s believed that Meghan was also confirmed on the day, which will allow her to receive the sacrament of communion on her wedding day.

St James’s Palace is located just beside The Queen’s Chapel on the mall at Buckingham Palace.

The Chapel has been used over the years by the royal family for many significant occasions.

Most recently it was the location for the christening of Prince George back in October 2013.

He too was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury

