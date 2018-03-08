News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Meghan Markle baptised in front of the royal family

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Meghan Markle is officially a member of the Church of England after being baptised this week.

Kris Jenner Paid Travis Scott $4 MILLION to Stay in Kylie's Life After Stormi's Birth!!?
2:45

Kris Jenner Paid Travis Scott $4 MILLION to Stay in Kylie's Life After Stormi's Birth!!?
Girls Receive Stuffed Bears With Late Parent's Voice
0:38

Girls Receive Stuffed Bears With Late Parent's Voice
Selena Gomez Spending HOW MUCH on Justin Bieber's Birthday Present?!!
1:46

Selena Gomez Spending HOW MUCH on Justin Bieber's Birthday Present?!!
Tyga Reacts To Kylie Jenner Ferrari Gift From Travis Scott | Hollywoodlife
3:31

Tyga Reacts To Kylie Jenner Ferrari Gift From Travis Scott | Hollywoodlife
PureWow Presents_ This DIY Valentine's Surprise is Chock-Full of Fun Little Gifts
0:39

PureWow Presents_ This DIY Valentine's Surprise is Chock-Full of Fun Little Gifts
Father surprises kids with present wrapped in flash paper
0:35

Father surprises kids with present wrapped in flash paper
Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List

Gift Baskets For All Those On Your List
Adele shoots shirts into crowd
1:17

Adele shoots shirts into crowd
Auto-Tuning Is Harder To Hear Than You Think
2:09

Auto-Tuning Is Harder To Hear Than You Think
Ghostbusters Car Turns Heads At Weddings, Proms And Funerals Ahead Of Movie Reboot
2:20

Ghostbusters Car Turns Heads At Weddings, Proms And Funerals Ahead Of Movie Reboot
He Didn't Know He Was Marrying A T-Rex

He Didn't Know He Was Marrying A T-Rex
Family Overwhelmed By Surprise Disney Vacation
1:59

Family Overwhelmed By Surprise Disney Vacation
 

The 36-year-old, who will walk up the aisle and say ‘I do’ to Prince Harry on May 19th, was christened at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace on Tuesday, in front of elite members of the royal family.

It’s believed her beloved fiancé, Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, sat front row to watch as she made the big move to become an Anglican.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has been baptised. Photo: Getty Images

Also said to be in attendance was The Duchess of Cornwall, who will of course become Meghan’s step-mother-in-law after her Windsor wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan specifically requested the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby christen her, after the pair spent weeks together preparing for the day.

Meghan would have had to learn all about the Church of England’s old and new traditions and sacraments.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It's been reported that Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Camilla were all in attendance. Photo: Getty Images

Prince George's christening

Prince George was also baptised the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace back in 2013. Photo: Getty Images

It’s believed that Meghan was also confirmed on the day, which will allow her to receive the sacrament of communion on her wedding day.

St James’s Palace is located just beside The Queen’s Chapel on the mall at Buckingham Palace.

The Chapel has been used over the years by the royal family for many significant occasions.

Most recently it was the location for the christening of Prince George back in October 2013.

He too was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top