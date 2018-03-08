Meghan Markle gifts Prince Harry with $200,000 honeymoon

She spent years as an established actress in the US and now Meghan Markle has decided to splurge and flash the cash on a luxurious honeymoon for Prince Harry as wedding present.

Reports have been circulating that the 36-year-old is forking out about $200,000 on a romantic getaway after she ties the knot with Prince Harry in May.

While it’s not yet been announced where the duo will spend their first days as a married couple, it’s thought that with a budget like that they’ll probably be hitting up a private island somewhere the rest of us can only ever dream about.

But that’s not the only enormous expense the royal wedding is said to be creating.

It’s believed that the budget for the day has totally been blown by none other than Meghan herself, who is said to be spending about $700,000 on her gown.

“The wedding dress has been the biggest expense, and the budget has now doubled from what it originally was,” an insider told Look.

It comes after more details about the royal wedding day were revealed.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will take a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Windsor after their nuptials.

It’s been confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the ceremony – the same man who baptised Meghan this week.

The couple will then party the night away at Windsor Castle, with the Spice Girls confirmed as the entertainment.

Now how do we get ourselves an invite?

