Prince William to 'walk Meghan Markle up the aisle'

She’s set to walk up the aisle and day ‘I do’ to Prince Harry in a matter of weeks.

And now it’s been revealed that Meghan Markle could be accompanied by none other than Prince William when she does so.

The 36-year-old actress has reportedly decided not to have her father walk her up the aisle, as he is struggling with the attention around the day.

Her father, Thomas Markle, is also said to be unhappy with Prince Harry’s comments about the royals being like the ‘family she never had’.

“Meghan said that she would prefer to have her mum with her as she is much closer to her than her dad,” a source told the Daily Star.

“The royals understand why Meghan might prefer to have her mother, but it’s not exactly traditional to have a woman walk a bride down the aisle.

“Some of the royals aren’t happy about the idea, so they suggested that William do it.”

Indeed, Meghan is extremely close to her yoga teacher mum Doria, who is even reported to be moving to London to be close to her daughter.

However, Prince William would also be a natural fit to walk her up the aisle, as he will be her new in-law and has experience in such massive royal events.

The news comes after it’s also been revealed that Meghan has decided not to invite her controversial half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr to the May 19th nuptials.

It’s said to be linked to how much he speaks out in the media and issues he's had in his personal life.

