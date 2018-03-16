Donald Trump Jnr divorce rocks the White House

It’s been a tough time of relationship scandal and allegations of infidelity, and now the Trump family are facing another crisis with revelations a marriage is over.

As Donald Trump continues to make headlines following allegations of a months-long affair with porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2006, the President’s son Donald Trump Jnr now has his marriage to wife Vanessa under the spotlight.

A new report claims the couple’s 12-year marriage has ended, with Vanessa filing for divorce yesterday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues,” a source told Page Six.

“He’s never there.”

The couple have five children together, with Donald Jnr, who runs the Trump Organization, increasingly said to have left his wife home alone while he travels.

Last month, the POTUS' son was in India drumming up business for Trump high-rises, and the keen adventure-lover and hunter also shares endless snaps of him away on hunting trips.

Page Six reports the couple declined to comment on an initial report their marriage was in trouble, however it’s believed the pressure of the public eye has taken its toll on the protective ‘low-key’ mum.

In Feburary, the family suffered a security scare after they received a threatening letter containing white powder at their New York home, with Vanessa taken to hospital as a precaution after opening the mail.

“Don Jr. has been busy travelling, which has contributed to their problems,” another source told the publication.

“Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children.”

Page Six reports Vanessa has filed for an 'uncontested proceeding, meaning she’s not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children or their assets'.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram