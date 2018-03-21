News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania driven to 'breaking point' by Trump

Mystery 'ghost worm' lands on kitchen bench

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

A ridiculous but bizarre video of what appears to be a ‘ghost worm’ coming out of nowhere has been captured on a home security camera.

Mystery 'ghost worm' lands on kitchen bench

Mystery 'ghost worm' lands on kitchen bench

The video, which was posted to both Reddit and YouTube, shows the kitchen under surveillance at 3:06am when all of a sudden, a long, glowing, creature flies into the view of the camera.

“Someone please explain this worm being thrown onto my kitchen counter at 3am?” the poster wrote on Reddit.

ghost worm

The 'ghost worm' was caught on camera in a Reddit user's house. Photo: Reddit/filet-mignon

The 25 second clip sees the ‘ghost worm’ slithering around on the counter top for a couple of seconds, before the video cuts off.

Within hours, people flocked to the comments section to give their take on what the creature could actually be.

“It was crawling on the ceiling when it fell and bounced off something throwing it sideways on the counter,” one person said.

Another person simply commented with the words, "mystery ghost worm"﻿.

ghost caught on camera

The house owner said the camera use motion detectors, which notify them in the morning if something has been moving during the night. Photo: Reddit/filet-mignon

“Cool now I’m scared of worms and ghosts,” another commenter said.

The house owner said the camera use motion detectors, which notify them in the morning if something has been moving during the night.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top