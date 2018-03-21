Mystery 'ghost worm' lands on kitchen bench

A ridiculous but bizarre video of what appears to be a ‘ghost worm’ coming out of nowhere has been captured on a home security camera.

The video, which was posted to both Reddit and YouTube, shows the kitchen under surveillance at 3:06am when all of a sudden, a long, glowing, creature flies into the view of the camera.

“Someone please explain this worm being thrown onto my kitchen counter at 3am?” the poster wrote on Reddit.

The 25 second clip sees the ‘ghost worm’ slithering around on the counter top for a couple of seconds, before the video cuts off.

Within hours, people flocked to the comments section to give their take on what the creature could actually be.

“It was crawling on the ceiling when it fell and bounced off something throwing it sideways on the counter,” one person said.

Another person simply commented with the words, "mystery ghost worm"﻿.

“Cool now I’m scared of worms and ghosts,” another commenter said.

The house owner said the camera use motion detectors, which notify them in the morning if something has been moving during the night.

