Queen's 'wicked woman' rant against Camilla

Their affair famously attracted mountains of hate by the public in the past but it turns out there was one member of the royal family who was livid at Prince Charles and Camilla's secret relationship.

In a new book, called Rebel Prince: The Power and Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, author Tom Bower reveals that Prince Charles was desperate for his mother’s approval and wanted to live openly with Camilla.

However, on a night at Balmoral in the Summer of 1997, when Prince Charles asked his mother’s permission for him to publicly date Camilla, it’s claimed the Queen called her a ‘wicked woman’.

According to an extract Bower revealed in the Daily Mail, the Queen had been drinking martinis and was in no mood to hear about her son’s extramarital affair.

Indeed, she is said to have blamed Camilla wholeheartedly for the dissolution of Prince Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana.

It wasn’t until 2002, when the Queen Mother passed away that the Queen is said to have warmed to Camilla – but not too much.

Even on her wedding day to Prince Charles in 2005, the Queen still kept her distance from Camilla and is believed to have given an icy speech at their reception.

Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot on the 9th of April, 2005, in a civil ceremony, which wasn’t attended by the Queen.

However, when she did show up at their Windsor Castle service afterwards, she made sure she left her mark.

The Queen, who is an avid horse racing enthusiast, stood up at the reception to make a speech, which apparently left Camilla furious.

It’s said the Queen refused to address Camilla by name throughout the odd speech and instead filled it with horse racing metaphors.

