News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania driven to 'breaking point' by Trump

The third royal baby already has its own official website

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby to arrive and it seems Kensington Palace is the same.

Trans Bodybuilder Has Phalloplasty Surgery | MY TRANS LIFE
8:03

Trans Bodybuilder Has Phalloplasty Surgery | MY TRANS LIFE
Patton Oswalt Brings Late Wife's Finished Book to Her Gravesite: 'You Did It, Baby'
1:07

Patton Oswalt Brings Late Wife's Finished Book to Her Gravesite: 'You Did It, Baby'
Gender Reveals For The Sport And Tattoo Enthusiasts
1:19

Gender Reveals For The Sport And Tattoo Enthusiasts
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
1:52

Paris Jackson Shares Rare Throwback Footage of Prince Dancing to Notorious B.I.G.
Paging Dr. McDreamy: Prince William Looks Like He Stepped Out of Grey's Anatomy Today
1:30

Paging Dr. McDreamy: Prince William Looks Like He Stepped Out of Grey's Anatomy Today
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges &amp; audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
3:33

Amazing tightrope walker stuns judges & audience on Ukraine's Got Talent
Serena Williams Wishes Her Fiancé Would Stop Buying Their Daughter So Many Things
0:35

Serena Williams Wishes Her Fiancé Would Stop Buying Their Daughter So Many Things
Sugar Dandies I Am What I Am - Britain's Got Talent 2012 Live Semi Final - International version
2:07

Sugar Dandies I Am What I Am - Britain's Got Talent 2012 Live Semi Final - International version
Hey Honey! DO IT YOURSELF!!! | Family Feud

Hey Honey! DO IT YOURSELF!!! | Family Feud
Britain's Got Talent 2012 preview - Ashleigh and Pudsey the dog!
0:41

Britain's Got Talent 2012 preview - Ashleigh and Pudsey the dog!
 

The palace has created a special website just for the baby, where the new arrival’s birth will reportedly be announced.

The www.royal.uk/baby site shows an image of a beaming Prince William and Kate Middleton as the main picture, underneath the header: ‘The Ducke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third baby.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace has already created a website for the third royal baby. Photo: Getty Images

Royal family

They're already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photo: Getty Images

The site then goes on to say that the creator of the page will post updates as soon as they become available.

Kate and Wills announced in a flurry of excitement in October that they would be welcoming another bub into the fold.

The loved-up couple, who married in 2011 in a lavish Westminster Abbey wedding, are already parents to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The gender of the new baby hasn’t yet been revealed, however it’s been speculated for months now that the Duchess may be expecting a little girl.

Kate Middleton and Prince William and Prince George and Princess Charlotte

It's not yet known what the gender of the royal baby will be. Photo: Getty Images


Kate Middleton pregnant

Kate Middleton is reported to be due in May. Photo: Getty Images

According to some, the 36-year-old’s bump is very similar to how it was during one of her previous pregnancies.

The Daily Mail pointed out that Kate’s bump, which has been on display at numerous royal events in the past few months, is high and wide, meaning it’s more likely to be a girl.

It may be an old wives’ tale, but they do actually point out how similar Kate’s bump is to when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015 and how different it is to when she was carrying Prince George back in 2013.

It's also been claimed that Kate is actually “worried” her older kids will be jealous of the twins’ arrival “especially Charlotte, who loves being the center of attention”.

“But Kate knows that sibling rivalry is all part of the process of growing up,” the insider said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top