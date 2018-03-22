The third royal baby already has its own official website

We’ve all been waiting with bated breath for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby to arrive and it seems Kensington Palace is the same.

The palace has created a special website just for the baby, where the new arrival’s birth will reportedly be announced.

The www.royal.uk/baby site shows an image of a beaming Prince William and Kate Middleton as the main picture, underneath the header: ‘The Ducke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third baby.

The site then goes on to say that the creator of the page will post updates as soon as they become available.

Kate and Wills announced in a flurry of excitement in October that they would be welcoming another bub into the fold.

The loved-up couple, who married in 2011 in a lavish Westminster Abbey wedding, are already parents to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The gender of the new baby hasn’t yet been revealed, however it’s been speculated for months now that the Duchess may be expecting a little girl.

According to some, the 36-year-old’s bump is very similar to how it was during one of her previous pregnancies.

The Daily Mail pointed out that Kate’s bump, which has been on display at numerous royal events in the past few months, is high and wide, meaning it’s more likely to be a girl.

It may be an old wives’ tale, but they do actually point out how similar Kate’s bump is to when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015 and how different it is to when she was carrying Prince George back in 2013.

It's also been claimed that Kate is actually “worried” her older kids will be jealous of the twins’ arrival “especially Charlotte, who loves being the center of attention”.

“But Kate knows that sibling rivalry is all part of the process of growing up,” the insider said.

