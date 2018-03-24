Playboy model claims she had 10-month affair with Trump

Just days after reports surfaced claiming a 2011-12 affair between Donald Trump Jr. and singer Aubrey O’Day, more dirty laundry is being aired.

Playboy model claims Donald Trump said she was 'beautiful like Ivanka'

This time the salacious details center on the alleged relationship between Donald Trump and model Karen McDougal, who is suing American Media Inc. for claims it brokered a contract on Trump’s behalf to stop her from sharing her story.

In an explosive interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the former Playmate of the Year claimed that she and the future POTUS were romantically involved for 10 months, in 2006 and 2007.

According to McDougal, Melania Trump had just given birth to son Barron when she met Trump at Hugh Hefner’s mansion and the alleged affair began.

Among the bombshells revealed in the interview — including a claim that Trump tried to pay her for sexual services — is McDougal’s charge that her alleged lover compared her to his own daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is also embroiled in a legal battle over a nondisclosure agreement related to her own rumored affair with Trump, made a similar claim that she was told she was “just like his daughter.”

“He’s very proud of Ivanka, as he should be — she’s a brilliant woman, she’s beautiful, that’s his daughter and he should be proud of her,” she said. “He said I was beautiful like her, and ‘you’re a smart girl.’ There wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.”

When asked by Cooper if she found those remarks to be “odd,” however, McDougal said no.

“You know, I know a lot of people think it’s odd,” she responded. “There’s been some comments I’ve heard in the news he’s said about her; I think those comments are wrong, but do I think it’s strange that a father would love his daughter so much that he brags about her? No, I brag about my dog that much.”

That may be, but McDougal’s admission left many viewers uncomfortable and disturbed.

UGH!



Anderson Cooper: "Did [Trump] ever compare you to any of his kids?”



Karen McDougal: “He said I was beautiful like [Ivanka] and, you know, ‘you’re a smart girl’ — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 23, 2018

Karen McDougal said that Trump compared her to his daughte Ivanka. Very disturbing! Stormy also said the same thing. Sick! #AC360 #inners #maddow #lastword — Denise (@deniseparashac) March 23, 2018

Ooo boy, he recycles this pick-up line alot, huh? — Epponnee-Rae (@givemedaughters) March 23, 2018

Karen McDougal says that Trump likened her to his daughter, Ivanka. All together, now: RrrrEETTTCCCHHHH — Paul Heller (@hellerspeaks) March 23, 2018

Woman with bad taste, Karen McDougal, says Trump compared her to Ivanka.."I heard a lot about her." He said the same with Stormy Daniels. #creepygross — Brenda Of The North (@BrendaJeanCDN) March 23, 2018

Trump has not yet responded to the claims.

