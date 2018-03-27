Meghan Markle pretends to be Queen in unearthed video

She’s just weeks away from becoming royal, but it seems Meghan Markle has always had her sights set on life in the palace after a never-before-seen video has uncovered the actress in her element, pretending to be Queen.

Retro footage shot in 1990 has been unearthed, showing eight-year-old Meghan ruling over a slew of servants and fellow royals.

The baby-faced bride-to-be stars in the home video which was discovered by her friend Ninaki Priddy’s mum, and shot at Ninaki’s ninth birthday.

“The show was called Your Royal Highness and the star was Meg,” Ninaki told the Daily Mail.

“It’s very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life it’s quite eye-opening. She was always the centre of attention, always the ringleader – it was my birthday but she took the starring role!”

Ninaki claims the play was all Meghan’s idea, and of course, she nabbed the coveted Queen role, and even dressed the part in a towering crown.

The Daily Mail reports one child asking Meghan for orders in the video.

“Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress,” the former Suits star replies.

With the countdown on until Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19th wedding, the actress’ Queen aspirations might be a little out of reach.

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne, but will soon be bumped even further down the list following the arrival of brother Prince William’s third child with Kate Middleton next month.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram