Meghan Markle pretends to be Queen in unearthed video

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s just weeks away from becoming royal, but it seems Meghan Markle has always had her sights set on life in the palace after a never-before-seen video has uncovered the actress in her element, pretending to be Queen.

Retro footage shot in 1990 has been unearthed, showing eight-year-old Meghan ruling over a slew of servants and fellow royals.

The baby-faced bride-to-be stars in the home video which was discovered by her friend Ninaki Priddy’s mum, and shot at Ninaki’s ninth birthday.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding

Meghan's set to become real-life royalty following her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry. Photo: Getty

“The show was called Your Royal Highness and the star was Meg,” Ninaki told the Daily Mail.

“It’s very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life it’s quite eye-opening. She was always the centre of attention, always the ringleader – it was my birthday but she took the starring role!”

Ninaki claims the play was all Meghan’s idea, and of course, she nabbed the coveted Queen role, and even dressed the part in a towering crown.

Meghan Markle wedding

Meghan might be donning another tiara in just a few weeks to walk down the aisle. Photo: Channel 7/Sunrise

The Daily Mail reports one child asking Meghan for orders in the video.

“Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress,” the former Suits star replies.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth II

Fast forward a few decades, and Meghan is rubbing shoulders with royalty for real. Photo: Getty

With the countdown on until Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19th wedding, the actress’ Queen aspirations might be a little out of reach.

Queen Elizabeth II

We wonder how Her Majesty feels about the video? Photo: Getty

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne, but will soon be bumped even further down the list following the arrival of brother Prince William’s third child with Kate Middleton next month.

