Meghan Markle and the Queen clash over wedding plans

She’s about to become a fully-fledged member of the royal family in a matter of weeks but Meghan Markle has apparently clashed with the Monarch herself.

The 36-year-old, who will marry Prince Harry on May 19th in a lavish Windsor Castle wedding, is said to be fuming with the Queen over her input in the day.

“She is very hands-on with everything,” a source told Vanity Fair.

“She met with the Queen who wanted to talk through some ideas for flowers and introduced her to some of her events staff.

“Meghan is taking everything on board, but she has her own ideas when it comes to flowers.”

According to the source, Meghan was not impressed that the Queen’s choice of flowers for the day because she has a ‘very clear idea of what she wants’ her wedding day to look like.

Indeed, Meghan and Harry are reported to have taken on the mammoth task of planning the wedding mostly by themselves.

"They want it to be fun and reflective of themselves as a couple and of their family and friends that will be there,” an insider previously told the Daily Mail.

"It will still very much be a royal wedding – just not a traditional one."

The couple have also been instrumental in who would make their wedding guest list, reportedly deciding on all 600 guests themselves.

Amongst those said to be invited are friends and family of the loved-up couple, celebrities and dignitaries from all over the world.

According to the Express, 36-year-old Meghan and 33-year-old Prince Harry will be surrounded by A-listers when they tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Iconic performer Sir Elton John, who is both a friend of Prince Harry and Prince William’s and was very close to their late mother, Princess Diana, will reportedly be a guest of honour on the day.

He will of course be joined by the Spice Girls, who are all but confirmed to serenade the couple at the reception on the day.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram