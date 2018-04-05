News

Sneaky mechanic busted taking joyride customer's Mercedes
Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Diana at her wedding

Prince Harry once said he believed his fiancée, Meghan Markle, and his later mother, Princess Diana, would have been ‘thick as thieves’

And now the 36-year-old former Suits actress has cemented just how close they would have been, by including a subtle tribute to Princess Diana in her wedding flower arrangement.

Just last week it was announced that the loved-up couple have chosen floral designer Philippa Craddock to decorate their day with beautiful flowers.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's wedding bouquet will have a subtle nod to Princess Diana. Photo: Getty Images

And the London-based florist will include Princess Diana’s favourite flower, the white rose, in Meghan’s bouquet.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, it was revealed that Phillipa will use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves as part of Meghan’s arrangement.

Indeed, Princess Diana was so enamored by white roses that the mulch made from all the flowers left outside Buckingham Palace when she died was used to plant white roses in The White Garden in Kensington Palace.

"I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers,” Philippa Craddock said in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

“Working with them has been an absolute pleasure.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana's favourite flower was the white rose. Photo: Getty Images

“The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun.

“The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

It was also revealed that Philippa will use flowers from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

Meghan and Prince Harry have spoken out previously about Princess Diana, with the 36-year-old former actress saying she was moved by her fiancé including two stones from Diana’s private collection in the design of her engagement ring.

"It's incredible," she said in the couple’s officially engagement interview with the BBC.

Kenginton Palace

Indeed, Princess Diana was so enamored by white roses that the mulch made from all the flowers left outside Buckingham Palace when she died was used to plant white roses in The White Garden in Kensington Palace. Here Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are in The White Garden. Photo: Getty Images

"Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.

"It’s incredibly special to be able to have this [ring], which sort of links where you come form and Botswana, which is important to us."

Prince Harry went on to say that he believes Meghan and his mother would have gotten along famously.

"I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But then, as I said, [she] would've probably been best friends with Meghan,” he said.

"It is days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news, but with the ring and with everything else that's going on, I'm sure she's with us, jumping up and down somewhere else."

