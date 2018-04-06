Concerns over whether Prince Philip will be well enough to attend the royal wedding

He’s just undergone major hip replacement surgery and now questions are being raised over whether or not Prince Philip will be well enough to attend the royal wedding.

The 96-year-old, who was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Wednesday, is said to be ‘in good spirits’ after the operation.

However, according to the NHS healthcare site, recovering from hip replacement surgery can take up to six weeks ‘if you’re generally fit and well’.

Considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is just six weeks away, on May 19th, there’s concerns the Duke of Edinburgh won’t be able to make it at all.

The Prince will no doubt be eager to see his grandson tie the knot with former Suits actress Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel in Windsor, so it’s also likely he will attend but he might be on crutches.

“Generally, you should be able to stop using your crutches within four to six weeks and feel more or less normal after three months, by which time you should be able to perform all your normal activities,” the NHS website reads.

The site also says that patients should use crutches, a cane or a walker if needed.

BUPA also states that people who have undergone hip replacement surgery should avoid certain movements in the first few weeks after the operation, like crossing their legs or twisting inwards and outwards.

Buckingham Palace released a statement yesterday after the prince had come out of the surgery.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage.

“His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days.

“He is comfortable and in good spirits."

The palace announced on Wednesday that the prince, who retired from his royal duties last year, would be undergoing the major operation.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“Further updates will be issued when appropriate.”

It comes after questions were raised about the Duke of Edinburgh’s health when he missed the Queen’s annual Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor over the weekend.

Instead of having her husband by her side, the Queen was accompanied by extended members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Phillips.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has an issue with his hip which is affecting his mobility,” an insider told The Express at the time.

“There’s no cause for alarm but frankly he’s a proud man and doesn’t want to appear crocked in public.

“He’s not called the Iron Duke for nothing.”

