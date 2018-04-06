Why Meghan secretly left the UK before royal wedding

Most brides bunker down and hit full-blown planning (or panic) mode as the weeks tick down to their big day.

Not Meghan Markle though, with reports the actress has secretly flown out of the UK by herself as the country gears up to celebrate her big day with Prince Harry.

Let’s be honest, it’s not the first time a bride has had second thoughts before marrying into royalty.

Who can forget reports Princess Charlene of Monaco tried to head home to South Africa three times before tying the knot to Prince Albert in 2011, with royal officials said to have confiscated her passport in the lead-up before the big day.

Luckily though, Meghan doesn’t appear to be have a serious case of cold feet – instead, insiders say she’s getting in some quality time with her nearest and dearest in Los Angeles.

Meghan was seen jetting into the US and making a beeline to spend some mother-daughter time with her mum, Doria Ragland.

"Meghan is keen to include her mum as much as possible in the wedding plans, so spending time with her was the perfect chance to bring her up to speed on all the wedding details,” a source E! News.

Meghan is notoriously close to her free-spirited, yoga-loving mum, and is keen to make sure she knows exactly what’s going on with her wedding.

"We can just have so much fun together, and yet I'll still find so much solace in her support," Meghan said of her mum in a Glamour interview last year.

Insiders say this will likely be the last time the US-born actress will be able to get home before she walks down the aisle at Windsor Castle to tie the knot with Harry, with Doria set to fly to London for an extended holiday before the wedding.

"Being in London will also be [Doria's] first chance to see the amazing wedding gown up close!" the source told E! News.

