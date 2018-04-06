News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Meghan secretly left the UK before royal wedding
Why Meghan secretly left the UK before royal wedding
Liz Hurley, 52, slammed for 'inappropriate' plunging dress at son's 16th party
Liz Hurley, 52, slammed for 'inappropriate' plunging dress at son's 16th party

Palace forced to address 'bored' Camilla

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

The palace has been forced to issue a statement in defence of the Duchess of Cornwall after she was caught looking 'bored' at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
2:23

Waterfall freezes solid in Dartmoor National Park in arctic conditions
Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
0:25

Brave couple plunges into icy Cornish seas as "Beast from the East" nears
‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
5:16

‘African Kim Kardashian’ Has 60 INCH Booty | HOOKED ON THE LOOK
 

In an extraordinary move, palace officials seem to have gone into damage control, issuing a public statement in response to Camilla's 'gaffe' during the Games opening on Wednesday night, reports the Daily Telegraph.

“The Prince and The Duchess thoroughly enjoyed the opening ceremony,” the statement read.

camilla games

The palace has issued a statement to address Camilla's opening ceremony 'gaffe'. Photo: Getty

“They found it entertaining and moving particularly the Indigenous musical performances and the smoking ceremony.”

It comes after Commonwealth Games organisers also defended Camilla, who appeared on camera seemingly disinterested in what was happening on stage, saying the Duchess was 'shattered' from her travel schedule.

camilla

Games organisers also defended the Duchess saying she was 'tired' not 'bored'. Photo: Getty

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said the Duchess was exhausted, rather than bored.

"She was jet-lagged, she'd just gotten off the plane in the morning," Martin told media on Thursday.

Camilla was caught off guard by cameras during the opening ceremony, the footage of which you can see above.

bored camilla

Camilla was spotted looking 'disinterested' at the ceremony. Photo: Channel 7

At the time former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie was giving his official welcome to her and her husband Prince Charles.

As the camera panned over to the royal guests of honour, 70-year-old Camilla was seen flicking through a pamphlet, seemingly unaware that she was being addressed on stage.

prince charles

Prince Charles and Camilla are representing the Crown at the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Getty

Camilla and Charles were invited to the Gold Coast as representatives of the Crown, and Charles officially opened the Games.

The next in line to the throne read out the message Queen Elizabeth enclosed inside the Games' baton before it left London for its 230,000km journey over a year ago.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top