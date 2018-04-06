Palace forced to address 'bored' Camilla

The palace has been forced to issue a statement in defence of the Duchess of Cornwall after she was caught looking 'bored' at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

In an extraordinary move, palace officials seem to have gone into damage control, issuing a public statement in response to Camilla's 'gaffe' during the Games opening on Wednesday night, reports the Daily Telegraph.

“The Prince and The Duchess thoroughly enjoyed the opening ceremony,” the statement read.

“They found it entertaining and moving particularly the Indigenous musical performances and the smoking ceremony.”

It comes after Commonwealth Games organisers also defended Camilla, who appeared on camera seemingly disinterested in what was happening on stage, saying the Duchess was 'shattered' from her travel schedule.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said the Duchess was exhausted, rather than bored.

"She was jet-lagged, she'd just gotten off the plane in the morning," Martin told media on Thursday.

Camilla was caught off guard by cameras during the opening ceremony, the footage of which you can see above.

At the time former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie was giving his official welcome to her and her husband Prince Charles.

As the camera panned over to the royal guests of honour, 70-year-old Camilla was seen flicking through a pamphlet, seemingly unaware that she was being addressed on stage.

Camilla and Charles were invited to the Gold Coast as representatives of the Crown, and Charles officially opened the Games.

The next in line to the throne read out the message Queen Elizabeth enclosed inside the Games' baton before it left London for its 230,000km journey over a year ago.

