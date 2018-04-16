News

Royal rule Prince Harry breaks that William can't
Kate Middleton catches fish with her bare hands

Royal rule Prince Harry breaks that William can't

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty

He’s always been known as the wild child of the British royal family, and it turns out that Prince Harry actually does have more of a free rein to break the rules than his older brother Prince William does.

The 33-year-old, who is due to marry former Suits actress Meghan Markle on May 19th, was often spotted flouting official protocol when he was younger, famously being caught partying it up in Las Vegas with a group of friends.

And now that he’s about to become a married man, that’s not about to change, as the prince can still test the boundaries where his brother can’t.

Prince Harry and Prince William

There's one royal rule Prince Harry breaks all the time that Prince William isn't supposed to. Photo: Getty Images

The most notable rule Prince Harry has been disregarding since he became engaged is his public displays of affection with his 36-year-old bride.

The loved-up couple just can’t seem to keep their hands off each other when they’re out and about at official engagements, something you very rarely see Prince William and Kate Middleton engaging in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cuddled up to each other in their engagement photoshoot, held hands when they stepped out to show off the diamond ring at Kensington Palace and held each other tight as they watched the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love a good PDA. Photo: Instagram/Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement

The pair are often caught gazing into each other's eyes. Photo: Getty Images

While it might seem like Kate and Wills are just more of a private couple than Meghan and Harry, there’s actually a deeper reason why the couples are so different.

“Partly, it’s Harry’s place in line to the throne,” royal insider Victoria Arbiter told 9honey.

“There’s a formality that he’s allowed to step back from, to a degree.”

“Harry and Meghan have just sort of blown it out of the water.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton

While Prince William's place in line to the throne technically mean he's not supposed to show PDA with his wife, Kate Middleton. Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding

The adorable couple however, can't help but show their love for each other. Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton on holiday

Could they be any cuter? Photo: Getty Images

Indeed, it appears that Prince William and Kate Middleton are far more reserved when they’re appearing at events, however they have let their guards down on numerous occasions.

The pair were captured on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day locking lips, hugging with joy at the London Olympics in 2012 and throwing snow at each other while on a holiday in the French Alps.

