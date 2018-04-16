Royal rule Prince Harry breaks that William can't

He’s always been known as the wild child of the British royal family, and it turns out that Prince Harry actually does have more of a free rein to break the rules than his older brother Prince William does.

The 33-year-old, who is due to marry former Suits actress Meghan Markle on May 19th, was often spotted flouting official protocol when he was younger, famously being caught partying it up in Las Vegas with a group of friends.

And now that he’s about to become a married man, that’s not about to change, as the prince can still test the boundaries where his brother can’t.

The most notable rule Prince Harry has been disregarding since he became engaged is his public displays of affection with his 36-year-old bride.

The loved-up couple just can’t seem to keep their hands off each other when they’re out and about at official engagements, something you very rarely see Prince William and Kate Middleton engaging in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cuddled up to each other in their engagement photoshoot, held hands when they stepped out to show off the diamond ring at Kensington Palace and held each other tight as they watched the Invictus Games in Toronto.

While it might seem like Kate and Wills are just more of a private couple than Meghan and Harry, there’s actually a deeper reason why the couples are so different.

“Partly, it’s Harry’s place in line to the throne,” royal insider Victoria Arbiter told 9honey.

“There’s a formality that he’s allowed to step back from, to a degree.”

“Harry and Meghan have just sort of blown it out of the water.”

Indeed, it appears that Prince William and Kate Middleton are far more reserved when they’re appearing at events, however they have let their guards down on numerous occasions.

The pair were captured on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day locking lips, hugging with joy at the London Olympics in 2012 and throwing snow at each other while on a holiday in the French Alps.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram