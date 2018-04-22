Pippa Middleton pregnant with her first child

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa is reportedly expecting her first child with husband James Matthews.

The 'overjoyed couple' told close family and friends last week after a 12-week scan, reports the Sun on Sunday.

“When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed," a friend told the publication.

Kate, who is days away from giving birth to her third child, was said to be 'delighted' by the news her sister was expecting.

The Duchess was one of the first people to hear the good news husband James aside, along with their parents Carole and Michael and they "could not have been more delighted".

Pippa and James were married in May last year at St Mark’s Church, Berkshire.

Actress and TV presenter Donna Air with her boyfriend, Pippa's brother James, as well as tennis superstar Roger Federer and wife Mirka were just some of the guests at the event.

The couple have always said they wanted children.

"They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family," the friend continued.

The baby is due in October, however no official statement has yet been made public.

It comes after James’ younger brother, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and his 32-year-old fiancée, model Vogue Williams, confirmed just weeks ago they were expecting their first child.

And of course Kate is ready to pop, with preparations at London's St Mary's Hospital in full swing, as the world eagerly awaits the arrival of royal baby number three.

The barricades are up, road blocks in place, and dedicated fans have pitched their camping tents outside the Lindo Wing ward.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram