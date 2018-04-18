Man's epic transformation time lapse video

A man has shared an epic time lapse video of his 12-week weight loss transformation – and says the key to his success was consistency.

Hunter Hobbs decided it was time to take his diet and exercise seriously for 12 weeks to see what would happen and admits it was the ‘toughest thing’ he’s done.

He charted his progress by taking a photo every day, for 91 days and put them all together in a 55-second time lapse video. He was able to lose an incredible 21kg, and completely transform his body.

“My number one tip is consistency,” Hunter tells Be. “It sounds a little cliché but that’s all it takes.”

“Day after day I made sure I was consistent with my diet and working out, it took about three weeks but I started seeing some real results that kept me going.”

For three months, the 24-year-old mixed weight lifting and cardio into his daily routine, and completely overhauled his diet.

Hunter did weight lifting sessions five to six days a week at the gym, and added 20 to 30-minute cardio sessions either in the morning or right after a workout.

He also added ab sessions to the mix, either at home or at the gym, two to three times a week.

“I want to point out that I had previously been somewhat active especially in college so I may have had an easier time than others who have never worked out,” Hunter says.

“But everyone’s body responds differently and you will 100 per cent see results if you remain consistent over time no matter what your body is like.”

While exercise was important, the Oklahoma local stresses changing his diet made the most difference.

Hunter typically ate chicken, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, salads, almonds and whey protein shakes, cooked all of his meals, brought lunch to work every day and rarely ate out.

He also says he drank ‘tonnes of water – at least a gallon a day’, and didn’t have sugary soft drinks, with very, very limited alcohol.

From January to March, Hunter went from 91kg down to 72kg, and his transformation video has since gone viral. But while he is still following a healthy lifestyle and working out, he is looking forward to relaxing a little.

“This transformation was meant to be a little extreme on purpose, and I’m obviously relaxing a bit with the intensity, but I’m glad it’s getting a positive response from so many people,” he tells us.

