News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'
Australian Idol's Cosima: 'Why I couldn't have a water birth'

Wills, Kate and Harry's special tribute for Diana

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

The royals will hold a special service for Princess Diana this weekend, on what would have been her 56th birthday.

Man's Tangerine 'Magic' Trick Revealed
0:24

Man's Tangerine 'Magic' Trick Revealed
Stoic Dog Keeps Her Cool While Sibling Plays
0:59

Stoic Dog Keeps Her Cool While Sibling Plays
Siblings Giovanni and Guiliana Had Recess Together for the First Time on National Siblings Day
0:52

Siblings Giovanni and Guiliana Had Recess Together for the First Time on National Siblings Day
Greek Easter Fireworks Celebration Lights Street on Fire
2:16

Greek Easter Fireworks Celebration Lights Street on Fire
Sea Turtle Rescued After Falling into Cooling Tank at Chemical Plant
0:42

Sea Turtle Rescued After Falling into Cooling Tank at Chemical Plant
Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
0:34

Pandas Don't Want to Let Their Keeper Go
Dachshund Tests Out Squeaky Rain Boots
5:40

Dachshund Tests Out Squeaky Rain Boots
Pugnacious Panda Pushes Over Her Pal
0:41

Pugnacious Panda Pushes Over Her Pal
Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
2:52

Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Vacuums
1:04

Animatronic 'Billy Bass the Fish' Vacuums
Panda Learns a Life Lesson Over Lunch
0:26

Panda Learns a Life Lesson Over Lunch
Naughty Pandas Wrestle Each Other
0:51

Naughty Pandas Wrestle Each Other
 

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will gather at Diana’s grave in honour of the 20th anniversary of her death.

RELATED: Diana’s death threats to Camilla
RELATED: Princess Diana’s six-hour tantrum on honeymoon with Charles

However two members of the royal family who won’t be there are Prince Charles and Camilla, who have jetted off to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton will hold a remembrance service for Princess Diana this weekend. Photo:Getty

Princess Diana would have turned 56 this weekend. Photo: Getty

Wills, Harry and Kate will reportedly hold a remembrance service at Diana’s grave at Althorp House in Northamptonshire.

The princess is buried on an island in the centre of the Round Oval lake and according to reports, her resting place has been given an extensive renovation recently.

The facelift was carried out by Earl Spencer’s wife, Lady Karen and is reported to have cost millions.

Diana’s grave had reportedly become overgrown with shrubs and flowers and was in dire need of some care.

The general public are not permitted on to the island, however there is are plaques and a statue dedicated to the princess at the site.

On Saturday, the royals, including three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, will make their way to her graveside to pay their respects.

The royals will attend a service at Diana's graveside. She is buried on this island at Althorp House in Northamptonshire. Photo: Getty

Charles and Camilla won't be in attendance as they are celebrating Canada's 150th birthday this weekend. Photo: Getty

"The service, which will fall on what would have been the Princess's birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family,” Kensington Palace said in a brief statement.

"The re-dedication of Diana's grave comes a few months before the 20th anniversary of her death."

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top