Wills, Kate and Harry's special tribute for Diana

The royals will hold a special service for Princess Diana this weekend, on what would have been her 56th birthday.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will gather at Diana’s grave in honour of the 20th anniversary of her death.

However two members of the royal family who won’t be there are Prince Charles and Camilla, who have jetted off to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Wills, Harry and Kate will reportedly hold a remembrance service at Diana’s grave at Althorp House in Northamptonshire.

The princess is buried on an island in the centre of the Round Oval lake and according to reports, her resting place has been given an extensive renovation recently.

The facelift was carried out by Earl Spencer’s wife, Lady Karen and is reported to have cost millions.

Diana’s grave had reportedly become overgrown with shrubs and flowers and was in dire need of some care.

The general public are not permitted on to the island, however there is are plaques and a statue dedicated to the princess at the site.

On Saturday, the royals, including three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, will make their way to her graveside to pay their respects.

"The service, which will fall on what would have been the Princess's birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family,” Kensington Palace said in a brief statement.

"The re-dedication of Diana's grave comes a few months before the 20th anniversary of her death."

