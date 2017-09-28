Cheeky Harry sticks out his tongue at the Invictus Games

News

The 32-year-old flame-haired royal, who was once dubbed the wild one of the family due to his crazy antics, was seen sitting in the stands in Toronto watching the rowing on day four of the Games.

RELATED: Prince William laughs off Harry and Meghan engagement rumours
RELATED: Does this prove Meghan and Harry are secretly engaged?

And while the Prince’s every move is usually caught on camera, that didn’t stop him from sticking his tongue out as he spoke with the people in front of.

Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry was pictured at the Invictus Games sticking his tongue out. Photo: MEGA

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games

The cheeky prince was watching the rowing on day four of the Games. Photo: MEGA

Prince Harry at the rowing event

He snacked away on some popcorn as the action unfolded. Photo: MEGA

Showing off his happy-go-lucky side, Harry looked animated with his hands raised and his tongue poking out while the man and wife in front of him laughed at his silly face.

In other photos, the Prince could be seen avidly taking in the events, while snacking on what appeared to be some popcorn.

In a moment of passion, he looked at the screens and roared as he clapped on the contestants.

Prince Harry at CN Tower

Earlier in the day he greeted fans at the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower. Photo: MEGA

Prince Harry at the golf at the Invictus Games

He also attended the golf. Photo: MEGA

Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

He got a birds-eye view. Photo: MEGA

Harry was also pictured beaming while taking pictures with fans at the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower.

Earlier in the day, he was spotted taking in all the action on the golf course, getting the best viewing spot, right on the green.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Earlier in the week, the prince was spotted with his lady love, Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images

The Prince’s outings come just days after he sent the world into a spin when he stepped out holding the hands of his Suits actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The pair giggled and leant in to chat with each other as they sat and watched the wheelchair tennis on day three of the Games.

