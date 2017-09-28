Cheeky Harry sticks out his tongue at the Invictus Games

We’ve seen him laughing, joking and even stepping out with his girlfriend Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games but now Harry’s got his cheeky side back.

The 32-year-old flame-haired royal, who was once dubbed the wild one of the family due to his crazy antics, was seen sitting in the stands in Toronto watching the rowing on day four of the Games.

And while the Prince’s every move is usually caught on camera, that didn’t stop him from sticking his tongue out as he spoke with the people in front of.

Showing off his happy-go-lucky side, Harry looked animated with his hands raised and his tongue poking out while the man and wife in front of him laughed at his silly face.

In other photos, the Prince could be seen avidly taking in the events, while snacking on what appeared to be some popcorn.

In a moment of passion, he looked at the screens and roared as he clapped on the contestants.

Harry was also pictured beaming while taking pictures with fans at the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower.

Earlier in the day, he was spotted taking in all the action on the golf course, getting the best viewing spot, right on the green.

The Prince’s outings come just days after he sent the world into a spin when he stepped out holding the hands of his Suits actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The pair giggled and leant in to chat with each other as they sat and watched the wheelchair tennis on day three of the Games.

