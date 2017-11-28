Prince Harry: Diana 'would have been best friends with Meghan'

Prince Harry has claimed that his fiancé Meghan Markle would have been as “thick as thieves” with his late mother, Princess Diana.

The loved-up duo, announced their engagement in an official statement released by Clarence House last night and then gave their first official interview together.

In the BBC interview, 33-year-old Prince Harry said he could imagine his late mother jumping up and down celebrating his happy news.

“They’d be thick as thieves, without question,” he said.

“I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But I think she would have been best friends with Meghan.

“It’s days like today when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news but … I’m sure she’s with us.”

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is also steeped in history, with two of the diamonds on the ring formerly belonging to Princess Diana.

The larger, central diamond is a Botswana stone, which is where the couple had their first holiday together.

Meghan said in the interview that she was astounded at Prince Harry’s “thoughtfulness” and kept glancing at the massive sparkler.

“Obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” she said.

“And I think in being able to meet his aunts and … different people who were so important to his mom, I’m able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him.

“And it’s incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us … it’s perfect.”

Prince William of course also paid tribute to his mother when he presenter Kate Middleton with her engagement ring back in 2010.

