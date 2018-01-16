Living as an 'adult baby'

While she may be 21 years old, Jess regularly lives as an adult baby, even wearing diapers.

Together with boyfriend David, the couple partake in Age play where Jess regresses to being a baby and her boyfriend becomes her daddy.

“There is nothing sexual for me about my age play, although for a lot people it is a fetish or a kink,” Jess told Barcroft TV.

“I like wearing diapers. I feel comfortable wearing them, but I only pee in them, I don’t do the other thing that’s too far for me.”

Boyfriend David won’t change her dirty diaper but is happy to put a clean one on her during the age play. He says he feels indifferent towards her wearing them but he likes “caring for her”.

Jess’ real-life childhood was not trouble as she revealed she was abused as a toddler.

“I think the age play stems from whatever happened in my childhood to get that innocence back and relive it the way I want to,” she said.

She also sometimes chooses to be a toddler instead of a baby and says her favourite things to do are use sippy cups, dance, play dress up, colouring, watching kids’ movies and playing with makeup.

Jess is currently looking for a real-life baby sitter for a few days a week and go through a bedtime routine and also has 25,000 Youtube followers watching her age play videos.

While she does get a lot of hostile and inappropriate comments, she believes it brings their relationship closer.

“It adds an extra element to bond over and it teaches patience and more understanding within the relationship.”

