'My girlfriend is a porn star'

Mike’s girlfriend Allie is an adult film actress who has stared in 350 porn films and TV shows – but he doesn’t mind at all.

Mike Adkins and Allie Haze have been dating for four years after they met through a mutual friend.

The couple now live together in Las Vegas, USA, and Mike says he’s not at all intimidated by Allie’s profession.

“I had no idea what she did for a living when I first met her,” Mike told Barcroft TV.

“I didn’t feel intimidated about having sex with a porn star because I didn’t really look at it that way. I saw her as a person.”

Allie says at first Mike didn’t realise how popular she actually was and that she had stared in 350 films and TV shows, such as Star Wars XXX: A porn parody and Secrets of sex island, and won various awards.

“I didn’t realise how much of a sexual being I was and to have an outlet for that and use as a career is quite amazing,” says Allie, who has been in the business for eight years.

Mike says he has no issues with her choice of career, and even though they don’t talk in detail about Allie’s work each day, he knows it’s just work.

“It’s a different job than being a receptionist or that – although I’m sure you’ve played those roles - you can’t base your relationship on what your careers are,” Mike says.

“I know other guys have seen her naked, but it doesn’t bother me that she’s been with other guys as far as work is concerned. If she was just going out to hook up with people, that would bother me.”

Despite what some people may think, Mike also clarifies that they don’t watch Allie's films together.

“I mean I don’t have to I have her right beside me,” he says.

