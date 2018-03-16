Meghan's 'intimate' lunch date with the Queen

For a family that is typically very exclusive when it comes traditions, the royals seem to have welcomed Prince Harry’s wife-to-be Meghan Markle Meghan with open arms.

Already, she has become the first ever girlfriend to be invited to join the family for their annual Christmas traditions in Sandringham last year, a privilege usually only reserved for married spouses only.

Now, it is said that Meghan was invited to an 'intimate' lunch date with her future grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in celebration of Mother's Day, which is held on March 11 in the UK.

The special lunch took place at Windsor Castle, the very venue set for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding held on the 19th of May.

And it came before the 36-year-old's first public appearance with the Queen at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey the next day.

Perhaps some last minute 'how to be a royal' lessons took place as Meghan stepped out in her most regal look yet: a cream ensemble by British designer Amanda Wakeley.

As of Wednesday, Meghan also officially received the Queen's approval with a formal blessing that allows her to marry the monarch's "most dearly beloved grandson".

And the 91-year-old royal is further said to be considering whether to hand over her Sandringham Estate cottage to Harry and his wife-to-be, as the most lavish wedding present ever.

So props to the American actress, who looks to be on her way to gaining mutual respect from the woman she deems as 'incredible'.

