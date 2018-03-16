News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Meghan's 'intimate' lunch date with the Queen

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

For a family that is typically very exclusive when it comes traditions, the royals seem to have welcomed Prince Harry’s wife-to-be Meghan Markle Meghan with open arms.

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
4:36

Dog Rescued From Streets Travels Almost 1,000 Miles to Become Therapy Animal
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
1:28

Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989)
Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
1:07

Monster blizzard doesn’t deter driver from making delivery
Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
0:34

Snow disrupts flights at Dublin Airport
Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
0:59

Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow
Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
1:22

Drone footage of snow in Greater Manchester
Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
6:24

Kylie Jenner Gives Another Glimpse of Baby Stormi, Kendall Criticized Over Her FEET DR
Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
4:40

Dad builds spinning ride in wading pool for his kids
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
2:11

Jaden Smith Tries Unsuccessfully to Teach His Dad Will About Instagram
Paging Dr. McDreamy: Prince William Looks Like He Stepped Out of Grey's Anatomy Today
1:30

Paging Dr. McDreamy: Prince William Looks Like He Stepped Out of Grey's Anatomy Today
Serena Williams Wishes Her Fiancé Would Stop Buying Their Daughter So Many Things
0:35

Serena Williams Wishes Her Fiancé Would Stop Buying Their Daughter So Many Things
 

Already, she has become the first ever girlfriend to be invited to join the family for their annual Christmas traditions in Sandringham last year, a privilege usually only reserved for married spouses only.

Now, it is said that Meghan was invited to an 'intimate' lunch date with her future grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in celebration of Mother's Day, which is held on March 11 in the UK.

Meghan Markle is lucky to receive a warm welcoming from her soon to be royal family after multiple invitations to family traditions. Source: Getty

The Queen invited Meghan to a special lunch with her to celebrate Mother's Day. Source: Getty

The special lunch took place at Windsor Castle, the very venue set for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding held on the 19th of May.

And it came before the 36-year-old's first public appearance with the Queen at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey the next day.

Perhaps some last minute 'how to be a royal' lessons took place as Meghan stepped out in her most regal look yet: a cream ensemble by British designer Amanda Wakeley.

Meghan Markle looked very regal for her first public appearance with the Queen at the annual Commonwealth Service. Source: Getty

As of Wednesday, Meghan also officially received the Queen's approval with a formal blessing that allows her to marry the monarch's "most dearly beloved grandson".

And the 91-year-old royal is further said to be considering whether to hand over her Sandringham Estate cottage to Harry and his wife-to-be, as the most lavish wedding present ever.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received an official blessing from the Queen to go ahead with their wedding in May. Source: Getty

So props to the American actress, who looks to be on her way to gaining mutual respect from the woman she deems as 'incredible'.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top