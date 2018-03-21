News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Liz Hurley's graphic plea after nephew is stabbed

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Elizabeth Hurley is appealing to the public for information and help after her 21-year-old nephew Miles Hurley was stabbed in the back.

Sure to get people’s attention, the actress and model shared a graphic photo of Miles’ stab wound to Twitter where it’s getting quite a reaction.

Not for the faint-hearted, the image shows bandages being pulled aside to shop a gaping, bloody hole in the side of the young man's lower back.

WARNING: Graphic photo below

Elizabeth hurley stab wound

Liz shared a graphic photo in a bid to help find who stabbed her nephew. Photo: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley


The wound is so deep, it narrowly avoided severing his spine and saw Miles - who is following in his aunt's footsteps as a model - lost nearly 2 litres of blood.

“This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back,” it’s captioned, “If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March.”

According to Liz, her nephew was driving with a friend at night when they collided with another car and started arguing with the group of men inside.

Liz hurley and nephew miles

Liz and her 21-year-old nephew Miles. Photo: Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley

Things escalated to the point where they found themselves being chased at high-speed before eventually stopping and getting out of the car.

When they did, Liz says the offending men “attempted and failed to abduct my nephew by putting him in the trunk of their car, stabbed them both [him and his friend] and drove off”.

The Twitter post has been met with plenty of sympathy and well-wishes from Liz’s followers, and she’s hoping that someone who has any information or dash cam footage from the night will come forward.

Miles is following in his aunt's modelling footsteps. Photo: Instagram/ Miles Hurley

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

