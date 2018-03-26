News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Meghan's surprise invite as she snubs her rogue family

Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

Since it first came to light that she was dating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s family has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
&ldquo;Stranger Things&rsquo; Showrunner&rsquo;s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
1:57

“Stranger Things’ Showrunner’s The Duffer Brothers Being Sued For Plagiarism!
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
1:14

Sick kids teach Charles and Camilla to make lamingtons
Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
0:26

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
3:14

Cat and Dog Play Fight Together
Motorcyclist Involved in Pileup After Car Runs Red Light
0:38

Motorcyclist Involved in Pileup After Car Runs Red Light
Dog High-Fives Bartender for Snack
0:27

Dog High-Fives Bartender for Snack
Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
2:15

Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
 

There’s her half-sister Samantha Grant, who renamed herself ‘Samantha Markle’ after the engagement, and is said to be writing a book that refers to the future royal as the ‘Pushy Princess’.

And her half-brother Thomas Markle Jnr who was arrested for assaulting his partner following a drunken row last year.

Meghan markle

Meghan's family members have been acting out in the public eye. Photo: Getty

It’s believed their father Thomas Markle Snr, who is known to be something of a recluse, has yet to meet her fiancé Harry, and rumours have been swirling that Prince William will be the one to walk the former Suits star down the aisle.

However, new reports are now claiming that Meghan’s dad has scored an invite to the royal wedding, and is even considering being by her side as she enters St George’s Chapel on May 19.

“Thomas Snr is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess,” an unnamed friend tells The Sun, “even if he has to battle his demons to get there.”

Meghan markle's brother and sister

Her half sister has given not so favourable interviews with media while he brother was arrested for assault.

Meghan Markle's father

Her father is said to be a bit of a recluse, but he was apparently invited. Photo: Nine

“He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare. He lives a reclusive life in Mexico.

“But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”

It’s believed that her half siblings Thomas Jnr and Samantha were excluded from the 600-strong guest list, but that Samantha will be in the area on the day and doing TV interviews.

harry and meghan

Harry and Meghan sent out their wedding invites late last week. Photo: Getty

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top