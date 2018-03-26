Meghan's surprise invite as she snubs her rogue family

Since it first came to light that she was dating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s family has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

There’s her half-sister Samantha Grant, who renamed herself ‘Samantha Markle’ after the engagement, and is said to be writing a book that refers to the future royal as the ‘Pushy Princess’.

And her half-brother Thomas Markle Jnr who was arrested for assaulting his partner following a drunken row last year.

It’s believed their father Thomas Markle Snr, who is known to be something of a recluse, has yet to meet her fiancé Harry, and rumours have been swirling that Prince William will be the one to walk the former Suits star down the aisle.

However, new reports are now claiming that Meghan’s dad has scored an invite to the royal wedding, and is even considering being by her side as she enters St George’s Chapel on May 19.

“Thomas Snr is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess,” an unnamed friend tells The Sun, “even if he has to battle his demons to get there.”

“He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare. He lives a reclusive life in Mexico.

“But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day.”

It’s believed that her half siblings Thomas Jnr and Samantha were excluded from the 600-strong guest list, but that Samantha will be in the area on the day and doing TV interviews.

