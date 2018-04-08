News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The truth about faking an orgasm
The truth about faking an orgasm

Mel Greig: I think I just witnessed an affair

Mel Greig
Mel Greig
Yahoo7 Be /

Do people really have lunch-time orgasms or did I just witness an affair?

Mom Reveals Hardships of Having Children
1:22

Mom Reveals Hardships of Having Children
Coyote Fights With Snake in Road
0:25

Coyote Fights With Snake in Road
Mom Holds Triplets for First Time
2:26

Mom Holds Triplets for First Time
Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano
0:30

Spectacular Eruption at Sakurajima Volcano
Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant
0:43

Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant
Playful Tiger Attempts to Splash Boy Behind Glass
0:32

Playful Tiger Attempts to Splash Boy Behind Glass
Teenage Artist Paints Incredible Photorealistic Portrait
1:46

Teenage Artist Paints Incredible Photorealistic Portrait
Girl Slips on Icy Driveway and Slides Into Hood of Friend's Car
0:32

Girl Slips on Icy Driveway and Slides Into Hood of Friend's Car
Grandfather on Sled Knocks Down and Catches Granddaughter
0:15

Grandfather on Sled Knocks Down and Catches Granddaughter
Little Girl Caught Sneakily Eating Chips
0:28

Little Girl Caught Sneakily Eating Chips
Guy Attempting Slam Dunk Rips Basketball Hoop From Ceiling
0:17

Guy Attempting Slam Dunk Rips Basketball Hoop From Ceiling
Girl Continuously Slips and Falls on Ice Skating Rink
0:36

Girl Continuously Slips and Falls on Ice Skating Rink
 

It was 1pm on a Wednesday and I crawled into bed at home to have a quick nanna nap (I get up at 3.30am so the struggle is real) and as I was snuggling into my doona, I was alerted to what can only be described as the restaurant scene with Meg Ryan from When Harry Met Sally.

I’m not exaggerating. This was a nek level orgasm and it was loud. Earth shattering pure pleasure bouncing off the walls inside my neighbour’s apartment.

Mel Greig sex

Seriously, who has time for lunch nookie? Photo: Instagram/melgreigradio

So, I started thinking back to my dating life and I don’t remember ever sneaking home on my lunch break to have sex with my partner? I just wanted to smash my delicious sandwich, and sex was the last thing on my mind at work... unless of course Harry Styles was coming in for an interview that day #radiolife #domeHarry.

Is it a thing? Do couples in relationships schedule lunchtime sessions?

So, what was I witnessing? The passion was there, it was intense… so what creates that?

I came up with two options. A) A new relationship and they just can’t keep their hands off each other and maybe they don’t get the house to themselves after work. B) Two people having an affair.

Source: Giphy

I did some research and sadly, some people who are partaking in the art of cheating do in fact do it in their lunch breaks - and it makes sense if you are trying to get away with it.

You can’t exactly be going to the ‘gym’ every night after work and coming home at 8pm and crawl into bed with your real-life partner.

But going to work and utilising your lunch break seemed to be a safe option for people. You can mix up the locations and you have a good 30 to 60 minutes to make it happen and if you’re quick enough even squeeze in a bite to eat at the end.

But what fascinated me the most was that I was so intrigued by what I was hearing.

Source: Giphy

Who are these people and how did they get that passion? Because if it’s by having an affair I don’t want a bar of it.

It’s now awkward with my neighbours though because a few of them have been embarrassed to look me in the eye, and I’m starting to think they think it was ME because I’m always home at that time.

It wasn’t me but I’d DEFINITELY like to have what she was having #harrymetsally

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top