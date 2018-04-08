Mel Greig: I think I just witnessed an affair

Do people really have lunch-time orgasms or did I just witness an affair?

It was 1pm on a Wednesday and I crawled into bed at home to have a quick nanna nap (I get up at 3.30am so the struggle is real) and as I was snuggling into my doona, I was alerted to what can only be described as the restaurant scene with Meg Ryan from When Harry Met Sally.

I’m not exaggerating. This was a nek level orgasm and it was loud. Earth shattering pure pleasure bouncing off the walls inside my neighbour’s apartment.

So, I started thinking back to my dating life and I don’t remember ever sneaking home on my lunch break to have sex with my partner? I just wanted to smash my delicious sandwich, and sex was the last thing on my mind at work... unless of course Harry Styles was coming in for an interview that day #radiolife #domeHarry.

Is it a thing? Do couples in relationships schedule lunchtime sessions?

So, what was I witnessing? The passion was there, it was intense… so what creates that?

I came up with two options. A) A new relationship and they just can’t keep their hands off each other and maybe they don’t get the house to themselves after work. B) Two people having an affair.

I did some research and sadly, some people who are partaking in the art of cheating do in fact do it in their lunch breaks - and it makes sense if you are trying to get away with it.

You can’t exactly be going to the ‘gym’ every night after work and coming home at 8pm and crawl into bed with your real-life partner.

But going to work and utilising your lunch break seemed to be a safe option for people. You can mix up the locations and you have a good 30 to 60 minutes to make it happen and if you’re quick enough even squeeze in a bite to eat at the end.

But what fascinated me the most was that I was so intrigued by what I was hearing.

Who are these people and how did they get that passion? Because if it’s by having an affair I don’t want a bar of it.

It’s now awkward with my neighbours though because a few of them have been embarrassed to look me in the eye, and I’m starting to think they think it was ME because I’m always home at that time.

It wasn’t me but I’d DEFINITELY like to have what she was having #harrymetsally

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram