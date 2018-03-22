Here's how much Meghan and Harry's wedding will cost

From the dress to the tiara, bridesmaids and rings; every detail of Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry will be eagerly awaited by royal watchers.

But the biggest question – apart from what role her future niece and nephew will play on the day – is how much will it all cost?

The couple, who got engaged after a year and a half of dating, will be tying the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19, and the royal family have already said they will be footing the sizeable bill.

Wedding planner Hamish Shephard, from UK website Bridebook, is predicting that the total cost of the affair could be a staggering AU$58 million.

He says the hefty expenses will likely be divided into two main sections, the wedding itself (including dress, catering and photography), and the security needed to co-ordinate it.

Unlike average weddings, security will be the largest expense by far, with Bridebook expecting it to total an eye-watering $55 million - or £30 million. And while the royals have pledged to “pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards”, security will likely be covered by the UK taxpayers.

Meanwhile, the wedding itself (which the royal family will largely pay for) is estimated to set the Windsors back $3.5 million, with Hamish predicting their principal expenses will be catering, the bride's dress and music.

“Their wedding [without security] will cost almost 100 times the average cost of a wedding,” he said.

“A beautiful American actress marrying a caring British Prince in a royal castle could easily be a fairytale in itself, so the whole world will be watching and wishing them well.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another 8 weeks to see Meghan in white, but it’s already being talked of as the wedding of the decade.

Other more random expenses that the future Duke and Duchess will need to budget for include luxury portaloos and silver-plated trumpets to announce the royal couple.

The family have already revealed that guests will have their sweet tooth tickled by a lemon and elderflower cake, and that the bride and groom will take a horse and carriage ride around Windsor after the ceremony.

Here's how Bridebook broke down their predicted expenses:

Bride’s Dress: $550K

Venue: $640K

Catering: $520K

Drinks: $350K

Cake: $90K

Photography & Videography: $30K

Music: $550K

Fanfare Trumpets: $165K

Entertainment: $100K

Floristry: $200K

Decorations: $240K

Stationary: $40K

Wedding Favours: $5K

Luxury porta-loo rentals: $65K

Wedding Rings: $10K

Groomswear: $15K

Bridesmaids Outfits: $10K

Flower Girls and Page Boys Outfits: $3.5K

Hair and Makeup: $20K

Honeymoon: $220K

Security: $55 million

