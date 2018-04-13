Meghan Markle's sister launches scathing attack

Come May 19, 600 lucky people will get to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’ in person, while 1,200 members of the public have been selected to watch from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It’s already been revealed that world leaders have been excluded from the list to ensure the happy couple will be surrounded by a more intimate crowd, but one family member is less than impressed.

Meghan’s half sister Samantha Markle – who changed her surname from ‘Grant’ following the engagement – has yet to receive an invite to the big day, and is making her thoughts very well known.

Clearly enraged by the bride’s guest list, Samantha went on a public rant about how the Markles have been excluded from the royal wedding – despite the fact that she and Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr, have repeatedly spoken out disparagingly about their famous sister.

“The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites,” she wrote on Twitter. “No-one has one yet. Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!”

When Samantha, who has Multiple Sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, was confronted by people pointing out the lack of closeness between the sisters, she hit back.

“At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family,” she said.

“Out of respect, tradition, and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited.

“Our uncle who got her the internship, brother, me, best friend of 30 years Nikki Priddy, nephews. Fact.”

Samantha’s tweets also suggest that their father, Thomas Markle, has not been invited, however it is widely believed he will be there to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Samantha has previously said that she hasn't seen Meghan in ten years and blames the former actress' career on their separation.

“I felt that we had drifted apart,” she told the Daily Mail, “In retrospect, when I search my heart, maybe she just got very busy.”

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family,” she added to The Sun.

